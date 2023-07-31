Shibarium Hackathon Announced, Big BONE Prize Promised

Lucie, the marketing specialist of the Shiba Inu team, has taken to Twitter to announce the beginning of the Shib Hackathon, with a grand prize of $5,000 that will be given to winning participants in BONE equivalent.

$5,000 prize in BONE awaits at Shibarium Hackathon

The event is focused on such topics as healthcare, DeFi, cryptography, zero trust finance with speed, Distributed Cloud Operating System and others.

Tech enthusiasts, dApp developers, designers and visionaries are invited to take part in the event. Teams of developers are invited to focus on creating ambitious projects in a friendly environment.

Participants are encouraged to build anything they like but to eventually come up with "something completely original and new," as the screenshot attached to the tweet says.

🚀 The Shibarium Hackathon is here, and you can showcase your skills to win big!



🏆💰 $5000 in $BONE is up for grabs as the grand prize!



Remember for Shibarium team, your safety is always prioritized. pic.twitter.com/MFQgFQNtLd — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) July 30, 2023

Multimonth hackathon in Toronto

This Shibarium Hackathon does not seem to be the only one that the SHIB team plans to launch this year. As mentioned by the major developer of Shiba Inu, the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama, in his latest blog post, during the Blockchain Futurist Conference that will take place in Toronto, Canada, in mid-August, the Shibarium team will also conduct a "multi-month Hack-a-thon."

SHIB devs will be showcasing, at the hackathon, SHIB-branded projects and products, including SHIB Metaverse, the smartphone game Shiba Eternity and Shibcals — also known as the "Shiba Inu real-life-component" (RLC).

Curiously, the Toronto blockchain conference (dedicated to Ethereum in particular as it will include the ETH Toronto and ETH Women events) will have SHIB as one of its major sponsors. This sponsorship will put SHIB on a new level of awareness and increase its scale compared to that of major crypto exchanges that often sponsor events like that. Besides, for the first time ever, Shytoshi Kusama will deliver a public speech — virtually, however, using the power of AI.

Per a recent tweet by Lucie, the multimonth hackathon will begin on Aug. 16. During the Blockchain Futurist Conference, the SHIB team is expected to discuss in detail and maybe even launch the Shibarium Layer 2 mainnet.