SHIB Team Member Reveals Update on Shibarium, BTC Should Hit $148,000 After Halving Per Bold Prediction, ETH Shows Pattern That Might Lead to Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

SHIB team member reveals exciting update as Shibarium plans relaunch

Yesterday, SHIB ecosystem official Lucie took to social media to share exciting news with the community. According to her post, Shibarium is officially live and running smoothly in private mode. Lucie then added that some Shiba Inu community members have already received their bridged BONE tokens, reassuring followers that everyone's funds are safe. Previously , SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama posted on his blog that after two days of testing and tweaking parameters, Shibarium is now "enhanced and optimized." In a subsequent post, Lucie shared that Shibarium beta "Puppynet" testnet explorer got a new look. Upon going to the website, one can spot an updated interface, the addition of a new metric called "Gas Tracker" and a search bar at the website's header.

Bitcoin (BTC) should hit $148,000 after halving, says Pantera Capital

In a recent tweet, Chinese reporter Colin Wu shared a bold prediction on Bitcoin made by blockchain investment firm Pantera Capital. According to the prediction, the next Bitcoin halving is set to take place on April 20, 2024. If history repeats itself, holders of the flagship crypto would see it surging to $35,000 before the halving and soaring to $148,000 afterwards. Pantera Capital's prediction was made amid favorable circumstances, such as a recent XRP ruling and endorsements from financial giants like BlackRock. Historically, Bitcoin halvings, which happen every four years, have had a bullish effect on the cryptocurrency's price. Thanks to the scarcity they create, Bitcoin often experiences an increase in its value as a result.

Ethereum (ETH) shows rare pattern that might lead to massive rally: Analyst