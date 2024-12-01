Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for December 1

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect correction from SHIB?
    Sun, 1/12/2024 - 10:00
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The last day of the week is more bearish than bullish, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    SHIB has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 13.19%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB keeps looking bullish. If the daily bar closes near the resistance, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.000032 zone and above.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of the $0.00003046 level.

    If a false breakout happens and the bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a drop to the $0.000028 range next week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. However, if a breakout of the resistance happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.000032-$0.000034 zone.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002957 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

