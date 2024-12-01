SHIB Price Prediction for December 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The last day of the week is more bearish than bullish, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 13.19%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB keeps looking bullish. If the daily bar closes near the resistance, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.000032 zone and above.

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of the $0.00003046 level.

If a false breakout happens and the bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a drop to the $0.000028 range next week.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. However, if a breakout of the resistance happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.000032-$0.000034 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002957 at press time.