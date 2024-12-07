Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Ethereum Pectra Upgrade Takes Shape as Crucial EIP Approved

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Ethereum Pectra, upcoming mega upgrade of largest smart contracts platform, will include EIP 7691
    Sat, 7/12/2024 - 14:16
    Ethereum Pectra Upgrade Takes Shape as Crucial EIP Approved
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Christine Kim, vice president of Galaxy Digital, shared the recap of Ethereum All Core Developers Execution Call #201. On Dec. 5, 2024, Ethereum (ETH) became one step closer to setting up its final agenda for Pectra (Prague-Electra), its most ambitious update since The Merge. Also, Ethereum ACD Consensus call approved a crucial EIP for blobs.

    Ethereum (ETH) devs agreed on major Pectra agenda point

    EIP-7691: Blob Throughput Increase will be finally included in the agenda of Prague-Electra (Pectra), a hotly-anticipated Ethereum (ETH) hard fork of 2025-2026. Ethereum ACDC call approved this decision, as unveiled by Christine Kim in a recent X thread.

    The EIP is expected to increase to the number of blobs in a block to provide more scale to Ethereum via L2 solutions that rely on L1 data capacity. After the activation of EIP-7691, the target and maximum number of blobs per block will be increased to six and nine, respectively.

    Advertisement

    Blob is a unique data structure introduced by Dencun upgrade. It includes large data chunks that are stored on-chain to optimize data logistics. The original target and maximum values from EIP-4844 mechanism were at a 1:2 ratio.

    Also, EIP-7623: Increase Calldata Cost, co-authored by Vitalik Buterin, is officially included in the agenda of the Pectra hard fork. By adjusting calldata cost, the proposal aims to reduce the maximum block size to make room for adding more blobs.

    By contrast, EIP-7762, focused on making blob gas market more flexible during peak network congestion, remains up to further discussion.

    What is Pectra and how it will change Ethereum (ETH)

    Networking EIP-7639 and retroactive EIP-4803 are also submitted for more discussions, but still might be included in the Pectra road map.

    Besides that, developers informed that the Mekong testnet was hit by unforeseen challenges that are fixed by now. The process of testing is set to migrate toward Devnets 5 and 6.

    As covered by U.Today in a guide, Ethereum Pectra Upgrade has the largest agenda in the history of the post-Merge network. It includes dozens of EIPs and Meta EIPs.

    Related
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    Sat, 10/19/2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Largely, they advance data logistics, L1/L2 interaction and make the fee structure of Ethereum (ETH) more predictable.

    The first phase of the update is expected to be activated in 2025, while the second phase arrives in 2026.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 7, 2024 - 14:01
    Dogecoin Contributor Makes Call to Solana Top Wallet, Here's Why
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 7, 2024 - 13:41
    Cardano Constitution Finally Accepted: What to Know
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AML Wallet Risk Checker
    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Pectra Upgrade Takes Shape as Crucial EIP Approved
    Dogecoin Contributor Makes Call to Solana Top Wallet, Here's Why
    Cardano Constitution Finally Accepted: What to Know
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD