'Bitcoin Is Better Money,' Michael Saylor Claims

Michael Saylor, co-founder and the executive chairman of the MicroStrategy giant, has addressed the Bitcoin community regarding the role of Bitcoin in the money evolution.

"Bitcoin is better money": Saylor

Saylor has traditionally published a Bitcoin-themed tweet with an AI-generated image of himself. This time, he is standing on the bank of the ocean on a tropical island and is holding a big stone circle shaped like a coin with a hole in the middle around his neck.

This stone circle likely symbolizes coins and all the early forms of money known by humanity. The tweet itself says: “Bitcoin is better money,” meaning that Saylor believes Bitcoin surpasses all seashells, pretty stones, skins, etc that have been used as money since humans invented this means of exchange.

As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $101,365 per coin after demonstrating a 7.33% increase over the last two days and recovering from the $94,500 zone.

Bitcoin to hit $200,000 next year: Bitwise Invest’s Ryan Rasmussen

The head of research at Bitwise Invest Ryan Rasmussen published an X post, in which he shared several stunning crypto price predictions for the year 2025. One of them was about the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

Rasmussen shared an outlook that in 2025, Bitcoin would surge to hit $200,000 after it finally broke above the $100,000 level in December this year. He shared a list of the catalysts they expect to fuel that price surge. That list included corporations buying BTC, the creation of the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the improvement of the regulatory and political climate, the tightening of the Bitcoin supply as a result of the 2024 halving, and much bigger spot ETF inflows.

Prediction #1: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana hit new all-time highs, with Bitcoin trading above $200k.



Our targets:



$200k BTC: Corp/gov buying, ETF flows, & 2024 halving



$7k ETH: Growth in L2s, stablecoins, & tokenization



$750 SOL: Memecoins & migration of “serious” projects pic.twitter.com/GfMkyGEGr0 — Ryan Rasmussen (@RasterlyRock) December 11, 2024

There were also hurdles he shared: governments selling Bitcoin, leverage blowout, disappointing rate cuts.

As for Michael Saylor, he believes that in ten years from now, Bitcoin will be easily worth $13 million per coin as it will have taken away part of gold’s market share by then.