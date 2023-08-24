SHIB Team Member Reveals Exciting Update as Shibarium Plans Relaunch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu team official Lucie has disclosed exciting news as the Shibarium relaunch nears. In a new tweet, Lucie informs followers of the status of Shibarium, revealing that Shiba Inu Layer 2 is officially live and running smoothly in private mode.

Lucie highlighted the team's next step: making Shibarium public. Another interesting piece of information revealed by a Shiba Inu team member was that some members have already received their bridged BONE, while reassuring everyone that their funds are secure.

🚀 Exciting news from Shibarium (L2) update! 🎉



It's officially live and running smoothly in private mode. The team just needs to make it public, and rest assured, all funds are safe! 🔒



Some people have already received their bridged $BONE #ShibariumUpdate #Shibarium pic.twitter.com/yk5L1ELMch — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) August 24, 2023

Shibarium paused shortly after its Aug. 16 launch due to an insane influx of users. The team immediately swooped into action to scale its operations and commenced deep testing on the network.

Updates were relayed consistently as testing evolved, with tremendous progress being reported at each count. In the most recent update shared by Shiba Inu leader Shytoshi Kusama, Shibarium is now enhanced and optimized after days of testing and tweaking its parameters.

New features have been deployed within a short space of time, which include a new monitoring system and additional fail-safes, including rate limiting at the RPC level and auto server reset in case of a reoccurrence of major traffic.

Kusama teased additional validators going live and a test wrap-up before relaunching Shibarium to the public in the coming steps.

Shibarium testnet explorer gets new look

Meanwhile, Puppyscan, the Shibarium beta "Puppynet" testnet explorer, has gotten a new look, according to Lucie.

Meanwhile, Puppyscan got a new look!



Very 🥵 pic.twitter.com/pfbwwKw1An — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) August 24, 2023

The new enhancements are intended to better serve the community. The features at the top of the blockchain explorer appear to have been updated with the addition of a new metric called "Gas Tracker," as well as a prominent search bar.

A graphical display depicting daily transactions is also included.

Shibarium remains in testing, as seen in the updated statistics on Puppyscan. According to the explorer, "Puppynet" has performed 36,758,800 transactions thus far. There are currently 2,208,298 total blocks; 17,070,222 wallet addresses and a gas tracker reading of 1.03 Gwei. Daily transactions are coming in at 168,800.