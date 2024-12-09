Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for December 9

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has market correction started yet?
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 16:00
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for December 9
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers have seized the initiative at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.45% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of BTC is going down after yesterday's bullish closure. If the candle closes with no long wick, the correction may continue to the $92,000-$94,000 range by the end of the week.

    Bitcoin is trading at $97,748 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of BTC, going down by 3.07%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, bears are trying to seize the initiative. 

    If today's bar closes around the current prices, traders may witness an ongoing decline to the $3,600 range soon.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,815 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is no exception to the rule, falling by 3.08%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of XRP is on its way to the support at $2.2011. If it breaks out, the energy might be enough for a test of the vital $2 zone soon.

    XRP is trading at $2.3965 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
