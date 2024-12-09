BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for December 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers have seized the initiative at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.45% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is going down after yesterday's bullish closure. If the candle closes with no long wick, the correction may continue to the $92,000-$94,000 range by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $97,748 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of BTC, going down by 3.07%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, bears are trying to seize the initiative.

If today's bar closes around the current prices, traders may witness an ongoing decline to the $3,600 range soon.

Ethereum is trading at $3,815 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is no exception to the rule, falling by 3.08%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of XRP is on its way to the support at $2.2011. If it breaks out, the energy might be enough for a test of the vital $2 zone soon.

XRP is trading at $2.3965 at press time.