Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    BlackRock Reveals Its Recommended Bitcoin Exposure

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Here's how much Bitcoin exposure BlackRock recommends
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 18:00
    BlackRock Reveals Its Recommended Bitcoin Exposure
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Asset management behemoth BlackRock has recommended gaining 1-2% exposure to Bitcoin in its recent paper. 

    Advertisement

    Such an allocation would be able to provide investors with a "diverse source of risk," according to BlackRock’s Samara Cohen. 

    Earlier this week, billionaire Thomas Peterffy also recommended up to 3% of one's portfolio into Bitcoin. However, he also warned that it would be too dangerous to invest more than a tenth of one's assets in the volatile cryptocurrency. 

    HOT Stories
    BlackRock Reveals Its Recommended Bitcoin Exposure
    AAVE Outshines Top 50 Cryptocurrencies, What's Happening?
    'Bitcoin Is Better Money,' Michael Saylor Claims
    XRP Skyrockets 1,209% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance

    According to Eric Balchunas, the leading ETF analyst, it is the first time that BlackRock has recommended a specific portfolio weighting for Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    The largest cryptocurrency has soared by roughly 141.96% on a year-to-date basis, recently surpassing the $100,000 level for the first time. Hence, it might naturally start attracting more investor attention.  

    Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $101,459 after reaching an intraday peak of $102,528 earlier this Thursday. It is now just 1.9% away from surpassing its current record high of $103,679. 

    Smaller risks and smaller returns 

    In its paper, BlackRock has also predicted that Bitcoin could end up becoming less risky it achieves broader institutional adoption. However, this also means that its returns will become less eye-catching. 

    As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin is currently substantially underperforming the previous bullish cycle. According to Glassnode, its volatility has been dampened due to wider institutional adoption. 

    BlackRock, of course, played a key role in broader Bitcoin adoption with its extremely successful Bitcoin ETF. According to the most recent data provided by analytics platform SoSoValue, IBIT is now approaching $54 billion in total assets. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 12, 2024 - 16:35
    AAVE Outshines Top 50 Cryptocurrencies, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 12, 2024 - 16:31
    Binance Has Nearly 250 Million Users, CEO Says
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Karrier One Launches Decentralized WiFi Hotspot Devices on Sui Network to Expand Global Connectivity
    Gate Web3 TonVibe2024 Ecosystem Season Report: Over 1.61 Million New Users, 450,000+ New Addresses, and 600,000+ New Devices Added
    Visionary Entrepreneur Patents World's First Non-Depreciating Crypto Asset
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BlackRock Reveals Its Recommended Bitcoin Exposure
    AAVE Outshines Top 50 Cryptocurrencies, What's Happening?
    Binance Has Nearly 250 Million Users, CEO Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD