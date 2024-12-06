Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for December 6

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can midterm growth of Ethereum (ETH) last?
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 14:06
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are becoming more powerful, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 1.46% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $3,914. However, if bulls can hold the initiative and the daily bar closes near the mentioned mark, growth may continue to the vital $4,000 zone over the weekend.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the $3,887 level. At the moment, the price has once again made a false breakout of it. 

    But if the situation changes by the end of the day and the candle closes above it with no long wick, one should expect an ongoing rise to $4,000.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the nearest level of $3,993. If the weekly bar reaches it, there is a possibility to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $4,100-$4,200 range.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,876 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

