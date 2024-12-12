Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    XRP Skyrockets 1,209% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP witnesses abnormal 1,209% imbalance in bull liquidations - What's going on?
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 14:48
    XRP Skyrockets 1,209% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    This week, the cryptocurrency market began with a massive liquidation event, when over $2 billion in the lowest estimated value of long and short, but mostly the former, experienced a forced close. The echoes of that event are still reverberating, with nearly $300 million liquidated in the last 24 hours, but its character is not so one-sided, according to CoinGlass

    Advertisement

    In the midst of this turbulence, an interesting anomaly has emerged in the trading of XRP, currently the third largest cryptocurrency. For example, in the last four hours, liquidations of perpetual futures on XRP totaled $1.44 billion, but only $111,000 were shorts and $1.33 million longs. This is an abnormal imbalance of 1,209% and speaks volumes about the current sentiment around the popular cryptocurrency. 

    Related
    Ripple's Stablecoin Stuns Major US Exchanges as XRP Community Awaits Launch
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 10:44
    Ripple's Stablecoin Stuns Major US Exchanges as XRP Community Awaits Launch
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    XRP Skyrockets 1,209% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance
    10 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Not Impressive
    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 580 Million XRP Transfer
    MicroStrategy Has 90% Chance of Being Added to Nasdaq 100

    In other words, most traders are bullish on XRP right now, at least in the short term. However, the market is punishing those who have over-leveraged positions or those who opened late, leading to such discrepancies in trading. The late sellers are also there, but in much smaller numbers. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    The roots of such an abnormal imbalance in XRP trading lie in the price action of the popular cryptocurrency. Looking at the price chart of XRP, one can understand why there has been a bullish bias toward the token. In the last two days, the price has skyrocketed over 30% and is currently trading at $2.40. 

    Article image
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 580 Million XRP Transfer
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 10:00
    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 580 Million XRP Transfer
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Considering that the XRP price has gained over 400% in the last few weeks and has been in the spotlight of the entire crypto market, many saw an opportunity to jump on the bandwagon. However, as always, latecomers and those who did not manage the risk properly were shaken off, with only a 2.9% decline during today's trading session.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 12, 2024 - 14:24
    Bitcoin Miners' Revenue Hit $71 Billion in Epic Milestone: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 12, 2024 - 14:20
    10 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Not Impressive
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Karrier One Launches Decentralized WiFi Hotspot Devices on Sui Network to Expand Global Connectivity
    Gate Web3 TonVibe2024 Ecosystem Season Report: Over 1.61 Million New Users, 450,000+ New Addresses, and 600,000+ New Devices Added
    Visionary Entrepreneur Patents World's First Non-Depreciating Crypto Asset
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Skyrockets 1,209% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance
    Bitcoin Miners' Revenue Hit $71 Billion in Epic Milestone: Details
    10 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Not Impressive
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD