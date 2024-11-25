Binance Lists Six New Tokens: Hedera, Solana, Meme Coins

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the inclusion of six new listings, focusing on Hedera, Solana, meme coins and other tokens. This move is part of Binance's continued attempts to diversify its offerings and cater to the evolving interests of its users.

On Nov. 25, 2024, Binance Margin will be adding new USDC pairs: CATI/USDC, FDUSD/USDC, HBAR/USDC, OM/USDC, RAY/USDC and TAO/USDC.

The crypto tickers are as follows: HBAR/USDC: Hedera's native token, HBAR, paired with USDC; OM/USDC: MANTRA DAO's OM token paired with USDC; RAY/USDC: Raydium's RAY token, which is part of the Solana ecosystem; TAO/USDC: TAO token paired with USDC; CATI/USDC: CATI token, a cat-themed meme coin on the TON network and FDUSD/USDC: First Digital USD paired with USDC.

These pairs would launch on Binance's cross and isolated-margin platforms.

Other Binance announcements

To expand the list of trading choices offered and enhance users’ trading experience, Binance Futures will be launching perpetual contracts with up to 75x leverage. The 1000WHYUSDT Perpetual Contract will be launched on Nov. 25, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. (UTC), followed by the 1000CHEEMSUSDT Perpetual Contract at 11:45 a.m. (UTC) on the same day.

Also, Binance Options will be expanding with BNBUSDT and SOLUSDT monthly options. Binance Options will be launching BNBUSDT and SOLUSDT monthly options on Nov. 26 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC).

Binance Spot recently enabled trading for the APE/FDUSD, FDUSD/USDC, HBAR/USDC, OM/USDC, RAY/USDC, TAO/USDC and TURBO/FDUSD, to broaden the variety of trading options available and improve users' trading experiences.

Also, to protect users and maintain a high-quality trading market, Binance conducts periodic reviews of all listed spot trading pairs and may delist selected spot trading pairs due to multiple factors, such as poor liquidity and trading volume.

Based on its most recent reviews, Binance has removed and ceased trading for DAR/BTC, IRIS/BTC, RARE/BRL, THETA/ETH and UTK/BTC spot trading pairs.