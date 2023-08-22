Shibarium Optimized and Almost Ready for Reopening, Lead Developer Says

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Ethereum-based Layer 2 scaling solution, has shared the latest update about the protocol's attempt to relaunch following massive engineering work.

Latest on Shibarium

According to Kusama, the core team has been testing Shibarium for the past two days, with equal attention being paid to tweaking the L2's parameters to put it in a "ready" state, where it is now enhanced and optimized.

Shibarium hit a rocky road on the first day of its launch last week, as the chain stopped producing blocks in what the team said was caused by massive traffic that they were unprepared for. With the disappointment that trailed the launch of Shibarium, the team set out to do better and even called on other project engineers to join in the scaling efforts for Shibarium.

Based on the current update from Kusama, the protocol is still undergoing testing but is producing blocks. He noted that a new monitoring system has been enabled alongside "additional fail safes including rate limiting at the RPC level and auto server reset in case we get a huge level of traffic again."

To cap his update, Kusama promised that Shibarium is almost ready to reopen to the public again and highlighted that there are plans for additional validators to go online, creating more room for BONE holders to stake their tokens.

Better second chance

The dramatic launch and pause of Shibarium is an uncommon occurrence in the Web3.0 ecosystem as most projects, especially Layer 2 networks on Ethereum, typically put their best foot forward in order to beat sentiment and expectations from their community.

Shibarium is getting its own second chance, with the SHIB army anticipating whether or not the protocol can truly fulfill its potential, as has been showcased over the past couple of months.