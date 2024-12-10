144.5 Billion SHIB in Single Hour – What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Analytics X account @spotonchain has revealed that earlier today, a whale purchased almost 150 billion Shiba Inu meme coins. This whale decided to return to SHIB as an investment tool after they had earned an impressive amount of dollars on it earlier this year.

However, apart from SHIB, this mysterious whale grabbed several hundred billion PEPE and half a million NEIRO.

Whale goes on huge meme coin buying spree

Spotonchain has revealed that the aforementioned whale spent $12.8 million worth of DAI stablecoins to make a huge crypto acquisition: 114.5 billion SHIB worth almost $4 million; 326.3 billion PEPE valued at $7.97 million and 550.1 million NEIRO equal to $952,000.

Advertisement

This tremendous meme coin purchase was made within a single hour, using nine digital wallets that belong to the whale.

The source says that the whale still holds slightly more than seven million in DAI, and “the buying spree continues,” Spotonchain stated.

On March 31 this year, the same entity, according to the quoted tweet, sold 533.6 billion SHIB and saw a realized profit of $8.24 million in less than a month of holding.

As reported by U.Today earlier this week, a giant whale stunned the world’s largest exchange, Binance, with a deposit of 121.75 billion PEPE, securing a $2.13 million profit.

SHIB burns skyrocket 12,670%

More SHIB news has come from the Shibburn tracker as the Shiba Inu community continues to transit SHIB meme coins out of the circulation supply permanently.

In total over the past 24 hours, the community has managed to torch an impressive 52,023,508 SHIB batch. This massive burn brought the meme coin’s burn rate up by 12,670.70% by now.

The largest transactions on the list of burns carried 40,464,770 SHIB; 9,726,555 SHIB and 1,460,893 SHIB coins.

By now, the SHIB community has managed to dispose of 410,742,674,887,182 Shiba Inu in total, largely thanks to the effort of Ethereum frontman Vitalik Buterin, who burned almost half a quadrillion SHIB in May 2021 after receiving it as a present from the coin’s mysterious founder, Ryoshi.