Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Underperforming Previous Cycles Despite Rallying to $100K

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin's returns lag behind previous bull cycles
    Wed, 11/12/2024 - 15:45
    Bitcoin Underperforming Previous Cycles Despite Rallying to $100K
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, Bitcoin's return on investment (ROI) is so far 26.94% below the average ROI recorded during the previous two cycles (8.18x) that took place during the 2015-2018 and 2018-2022 periods.

    Advertisement

    The previous bull market significantly outpaced this one with 10.47x returns. 

    The firm has also noted that the current Bitcoin cycle is showing significantly reduced volatility compared to the two previous cycles. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Underperforming Previous Cycles Despite Rallying to $100K
    Michael Saylor Mystifies BTC Community With 'Sons of Bitcoin' Message
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows 'Destructive' Chart, Top Trader Claims
    Dogecoin Founder Slams Crypto in Recent Hot Statement: Details

    The cycle, which started in late 2022, has had an average drawdown of just 7.68%. Overall, the average correction is as much as 16.24%. 

    Advertisement

    The biggest correction that took place during this cycle was a relatively modest 26%. For comparison, Bitcoin lost as much as 71% during its 2011 bull market. 

    This shows that the leading cryptocurrency has turned into a more stable asset following wider institutional adoption.  

    The leading cryptocurrency is currently trading at $98,894, according to CoinGecko data. 

    The cryptocurrency is up 133% on a year-to-date basis after previously surpassing $100,000 for the first time. 

    The cryptocurrency has so far spent just one full day in the six-digit range. For comparison, it has spent a total of 1,762 days in the $10,000-$100,000 range. 

    So far, most analysts expect that the current rally will extend well into 2025. Bernstein predicted that the price of Bitcoin could surge as high as $200,000 in 2024. The same price target was recently shared by Bitwise.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 11, 2024 - 15:32
    Google's New Quantum Chip Won't Kill Bitcoin, Expert Says; Ripple's Stablecoin RLUSD Gets Regulatory Approval; Shiba Inu Burns 51,763,782 SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Dec 11, 2024 - 15:26
    ADA Skyrockets 8% as Cardano Climbs Back to $1, What's Next?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Lists REVOX on Launchpool with 3,750,000 REX Rewards
    Charlie Unicoin Art NFTs, Crypto Coins Gain Traction in Q4, 2024 Ahead of Native L2 and DEX Launch
    BC.GAME Kicks Off the "CAPTAIN ELARA RETURNS" Event: An Epic Adventure with Daily Rewards and a Porsche Giveaway
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Underperforming Previous Cycles Despite Rallying to $100K
    Google's New Quantum Chip Won't Kill Bitcoin, Expert Says; Ripple's Stablecoin RLUSD Gets Regulatory Approval; Shiba Inu Burns 51,763,782 SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    ADA Skyrockets 8% as Cardano Climbs Back to $1, What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD