SHIB on Track to Hit $0.000081 Plus 180%, SHIB Team Believes

The marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, known as Lucie, took to her account on the X social media platform to share a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction provided by a cryptocurrency analyst.

SHIB to hit $0.000081 and then add 180%, per Lucie

Lucie shared a tweet earlier published by X user @javontm1. Without going into much detail in his tweet, the analyst mentioned that the meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, has confirmed a bullish pattern recently. All of SHIB’s recent moves have ended up with a continuation. This factor suggests, per his message, that “another major upside move” is likely.

While the $0.000081 level continues to be in play, “the potential upside could be greater than many expect,” he said. Once the $0.000081 target is reached, the SHIB price could climb by more than 180%.

Lucie concluded her tweet by supporting that ultra-bullish outlook: “And I agree!”

The above-mentioned SHIB price target stands close to the all-time high of $0.00008845 reached by the second largest meme-inspired cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization size three years ago – on Oct. 28, 2021.

SHIB burn rate in deep red

According to data provided by the Shibburn transaction tracker, over the past 24 hours, the daily burn rate of the SHIB meme coin has seen a drastic plunge of 78.91%, with merely 3,022,929 SHIB burned, i.e., transferred to dead-end wallets without a single chance for return ever.

There have been three transactions so far, with the largest one reaching 2,672,655 SHIB.

A day before, Shibburn registered roughly 15 million meme coins transferred to unspendable wallets and out of circulation.

By now, the SHIB community, with the help of the coin’s team, has succeeded in burning 410,742,692,241,039 SHIB since launch, with 584,005,674,327,525 remaining in circulation.

Shiba Inu currently occupies 13th place on the CoinMarketCap scale, with the market capitalization value surpassing $16.8 billion despite the current turbulence on the cryptocurrency market.

In the meantime, following the Bitcoin surge that helped it to reclaim the $100,000 level, the crypto market has followed that path to the North, and SHIB demonstrated growth of almost 23% over the past two days. At the time of writing this material, the second most popular meme coin is changing hands at $0.00002845 after a small rebound witnessed today.