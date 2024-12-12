Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    SHIB on Track to Hit $0.000081 Plus 180%, SHIB Team Believes

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu team has revealed analyst's forecast that suggests $0.000081 target
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 13:39
    SHIB on Track to Hit $0.000081 Plus 180%, SHIB Team Believes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, known as Lucie, took to her account on the X social media platform to share a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction provided by a cryptocurrency analyst.

    Related
    144.5 Billion SHIB in Single Hour – What's Happening?
    Tue, 12/10/2024 - 11:36
    144.5 Billion SHIB in Single Hour – What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB to hit $0.000081 and then add 180%, per Lucie

    Lucie shared a tweet earlier published by X user @javontm1. Without going into much detail in his tweet, the analyst mentioned that the meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, has confirmed a bullish pattern recently. All of SHIB’s recent moves have ended up with a continuation. This factor suggests, per his message, that “another major upside move” is likely.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 580 Million XRP Transfer
    MicroStrategy Has 90% Chance of Being Added to Nasdaq 100
    XRP: Critical Pattern Emerging, Ethereum (ETH) Not Giving Up, Major Solana (SOL) Support Here
    Billionaire Peterffy: 'Anybody Who Does Not Have Bitcoin Should Have Some Bitcoin'

    While the $0.000081 level continues to be in play, “the potential upside could be greater than many expect,” he said. Once the $0.000081 target is reached, the SHIB price could climb by more than 180%.

    Advertisement

    Lucie concluded her tweet by supporting that ultra-bullish outlook: “And I agree!”

    The above-mentioned SHIB price target stands close to the all-time high of $0.00008845 reached by the second largest meme-inspired cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization size three years ago – on Oct. 28, 2021. 

    Related
    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 580 Million XRP Transfer
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 10:00
    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 580 Million XRP Transfer
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB burn rate in deep red

    According to data provided by the Shibburn transaction tracker, over the past 24 hours, the daily burn rate of the SHIB meme coin has seen a drastic plunge of 78.91%, with merely 3,022,929 SHIB burned, i.e., transferred to dead-end wallets without a single chance for return ever.

    There have been three transactions so far, with the largest one reaching 2,672,655 SHIB.

    A day before, Shibburn registered roughly 15 million meme coins transferred to unspendable wallets and out of circulation.

    By now, the SHIB community, with the help of the coin’s team, has succeeded in burning 410,742,692,241,039 SHIB since launch, with 584,005,674,327,525 remaining in circulation.

    Shiba Inu currently occupies 13th place on the CoinMarketCap scale, with the market capitalization value surpassing $16.8 billion despite the current turbulence on the cryptocurrency market.

    In the meantime, following the Bitcoin surge that helped it to reclaim the $100,000 level, the crypto market has followed that path to the North, and SHIB demonstrated growth of almost 23% over the past two days. At the time of writing this material, the second most popular meme coin is changing hands at $0.00002845 after a small rebound witnessed today.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 12, 2024 - 13:15
    Bitcoin Safe From Quantum Computers, Says Craig Wright
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 12, 2024 - 12:37
    'Inspired by Bitcoin': Cardano Founder Addresses Network Security Concerns
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate Web3 TonVibe2024 Ecosystem Season Report: Over 1.61 Million New Users, 450,000+ New Addresses, and 600,000+ New Devices Added
    Visionary Entrepreneur Patents World's First Non-Depreciating Crypto Asset
    AirDAO's AMB Token Shows Double-Digit Monthly Gain Amid Ecosystem Expansion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB on Track to Hit $0.000081 Plus 180%, SHIB Team Believes
    Bitcoin Safe From Quantum Computers, Says Craig Wright
    'Inspired by Bitcoin': Cardano Founder Addresses Network Security Concerns
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD