XRP Price Prediction for December 12

The bulls' pressure continues on the market, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.51% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is in the middle of the narrow channel. However, if the rate returns to the interim zone of $2.46, the accumulated energy might be enough to touch the resistance of $2.4840 by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is quite similar. The rate of XRP does not have enough strength for a sharp move. Such a statement is confirmed by the falling volume.

All in all, sideways trading in the range of $2.20-$2.60 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating at the moment. If the weekly bar closes closer to the $2.50 mark or above, there is a chance to see a test of the local peak of $2.9092 by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $2.4166 at press time.