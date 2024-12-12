Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for December 12

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of XRP ready to blast?
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 16:00
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The bulls' pressure continues on the market, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 0.51% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is in the middle of the narrow channel. However, if the rate returns to the interim zone of $2.46, the accumulated energy might be enough to touch the resistance of $2.4840 by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is quite similar. The rate of XRP does not have enough strength for a sharp move. Such a statement is confirmed by the falling volume. 

    All in all, sideways trading in the range of $2.20-$2.60 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating at the moment. If the weekly bar closes closer to the $2.50 mark or above, there is a chance to see a test of the local peak of $2.9092 by the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $2.4166 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

