Here's Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Going Up

Thu, 08/24/2023 - 08:27
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin's most recent price actions require some explaining
Here's Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Going Up
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Bitcoin has been making headlines recently as its price surged as high as $26,800 on Wednesday. This uptick in price comes as key whale and shark addresses have started accumulating Bitcoin once again. According to available data, there are currently 156,660 wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 BTC, and these addresses have collectively accumulated $308.6 million worth of Bitcoin since Aug. 17.

Price analysis

As of the most recent data, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $26,447. Over the past month, the cryptocurrency has shown signs of recovery, and the current price level suggests that the upward momentum is strong. Accumulation by whale and shark addresses indicates bullish sentiment among significant holders, which often serves as a precursor to a broader market rally.

Related
Bitcoin's Liquidity Crisis? Exchange Balances Reach Lowest Point in Half a Decade

What's driving price?

Whale accumulation: The fact that key whale and shark addresses are accumulating Bitcoin is a strong indicator of confidence in the asset. These large holders have the power to influence market trends, and their collective buying action is a bullish sign.

Market sentiment: The overall market sentiment appears to be positive, with investors showing renewed interest in Bitcoin. This could be due to various factors, including geopolitical tensions and inflation fears, which traditionally drive people to "safe-haven" assets like Bitcoin.

Technical indicators: While technical analysis is not a 100% guaranteed method of predicting price movements, current price levels and trading volumes suggest that Bitcoin could be gearing up for another rally.

Future outlook

Given the current trends and renewed interest from large holders, it would not be surprising to see Bitcoin test new resistance levels in the coming weeks. However, as always in crypto, it is crucial to do your own research and exercise caution.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bitstamp to Wind Down Staking Services in US
08/24/2023 - 08:12
Bitstamp to Wind Down Staking Services in US
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Dogecoin Scores Win in Trademark Tussle
08/24/2023 - 05:53
Dogecoin Scores Win in Trademark Tussle
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Getting Ready for Round 2, Price Makes Comeback
08/24/2023 - 01:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Getting Ready for Round 2, Price Makes Comeback
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan