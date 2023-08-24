Here's Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Going Up

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin has been making headlines recently as its price surged as high as $26,800 on Wednesday. This uptick in price comes as key whale and shark addresses have started accumulating Bitcoin once again. According to available data, there are currently 156,660 wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 BTC, and these addresses have collectively accumulated $308.6 million worth of Bitcoin since Aug. 17.

Price analysis

As of the most recent data, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $26,447. Over the past month, the cryptocurrency has shown signs of recovery, and the current price level suggests that the upward momentum is strong. Accumulation by whale and shark addresses indicates bullish sentiment among significant holders, which often serves as a precursor to a broader market rally.

What's driving price?

Whale accumulation: The fact that key whale and shark addresses are accumulating Bitcoin is a strong indicator of confidence in the asset. These large holders have the power to influence market trends, and their collective buying action is a bullish sign.

🐳🦈 #Bitcoin jumped back as high as $26.8K Wednesday as key whale & shark addresses are now collectively adding to their stacks once again. There are currently 156,660 wallets holding 10 to 10,000 $BTC, and they have accumulated $308.6M since August 17th. https://t.co/6vuJpHRTvD pic.twitter.com/vuNgEER2fZ — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 23, 2023

Market sentiment: The overall market sentiment appears to be positive, with investors showing renewed interest in Bitcoin. This could be due to various factors, including geopolitical tensions and inflation fears, which traditionally drive people to "safe-haven" assets like Bitcoin.

Technical indicators: While technical analysis is not a 100% guaranteed method of predicting price movements, current price levels and trading volumes suggest that Bitcoin could be gearing up for another rally.

Future outlook

Given the current trends and renewed interest from large holders, it would not be surprising to see Bitcoin test new resistance levels in the coming weeks. However, as always in crypto, it is crucial to do your own research and exercise caution.