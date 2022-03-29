SHIB Available on Canada’s Netcoins, Cardano Supports ETH dApps, Goldman Sachs Names Ripple "Opportunity in Payments": Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today’s daily news digest keeps you informed of the most important updates in the crypto industry

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

Shiba Inu launches on Canada's top crypto trading platform

On Tuesday, March 28, Netcoins , the first publicly owned crypto trading platform in Canada to be fully regulated, announced that it has added support for five new coins, including Shiba Inu. The other four coins that became available for Netcoins’ users are DOGE, MATIC, FTM and MANA. Mark Binns, Netcoins CEO, stated that the newly added cryptocurrencies already accounted for 12% of daily revenue shortly after launch.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Canada, Netcoins currently supports users in Canada but is planning a U.S. expansion.

“Pivotal moment”: Cardano now supports Ethereum dApps

According to Monday's blog announcement, the Milkomeda Foundation has launched Milkomeda C1, an Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible sidechain that is connected directly to the Cardano blockchain. As stated in the blog post, the launch marks “a pivotal moment” since users are now able to seamlessly move assets between the two blockchains, which makes it possible to run popular Ethereum-based dApps on top of Cardano.

Later that day, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson tweeted to congratulate DcSpark, the core contributor to the Milkomeda protocol, describing the launch of the C1 Layer 2 solution as “a great development” for Cardano.

Ripple identified as "opportunity in payments" alongside Circle by Goldman Sachs

In its recent report titled "Overview of Digital Assets and Blockchain," Goldman Sachs , one of the biggest investment banks in the world, mentioned Ripple as an "opportunity in payments," along with Circle, a peer-to-peer payment technology, and Coinbase. As noted by professor Daniel Kahneman, who shared the report on his Twitter account, it is worth mentioning that the graphic highlights RippleNet, and not ODL or XRP.

Dogecoin whale transactions spike 133%