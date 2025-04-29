Advertisement
Advertisement

    Mysterious $373 Million Bitcoin Shift Stuns Crypto Market

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 29/04/2025 - 9:52
    Bitcoin witnesses mysterious $373 million whale activity
    Advertisement
    Mysterious $373 Million Bitcoin Shift Stuns Crypto Market
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A series of sudden unknown transfers stunned the cryptocurrency space this morning. As became known thanks to reports from Whale Alert, approximately $373 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) was transferred today between several unknown wallets, but what drew specific attention was one of the biggest names in institutional custody behind a major piece of it.

    Advertisement

    NYDIG (New York Digital Investment Group), a prominent Bitcoin custodian for financial institutions, was responsible for one of the largest transfers. Roughly 2,860 BTC, valued at $270 million, was moved from an NYDIG-managed wallet to a separate address — not new, but far from well-worn. The receiving wallet has a short history, including a deposit from Bitstamp a month ago but has otherwise remained low-profile. It now holds over $271 million in BTC.

    Related
    Bitcoin to Bloom in US, Hints Dan Tapiero, as China Loads Up on Gold
    Tue, 04/29/2025 - 07:58
    Bitcoin to Bloom in US, Hints Dan Tapiero, as China Loads Up on Gold
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum’s Buterin Reveals Two Main Goals
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Attracts Nearly $1 Billion Worth of Inflows in One Day
    Bitcoin (BTC) Golden Cross to Happen in Next Few Weeks, Ethereum (ETH): Bull Run Not Happening? Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims at $0.20, But There's a Catch
    Here's What Warren Buffett Gets Wrong About Bitcoin, According to Strategy's Saylor

    Shortly afterward, a second transaction saw 1,100 BTC worth about $104 million sent from an unrelated address to a brand-new wallet — one with no previous transaction history. That suggests fresh cold storage setup or preparation for long-term holding.

    Advertisement

    What does it mean when nearly $373 million in Bitcoin changes hands, quietly and without context?

    Related
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Attracts Nearly $1 Billion Worth of Inflows in One Day
    Tue, 04/29/2025 - 05:47
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Attracts Nearly $1 Billion Worth of Inflows in One Day
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The market is not sure yet. There is no indication that the funds are headed to exchanges, which rules out immediate selling pressure. Given NYDIG’s involvement, part of this could simply be client-related custody flows — the kind that happen often but rarely on this scale or with such tight timing.

    But when big institutions start moving money around like this, it is hard to ignore. It could mean that they are quietly building up their position, making some changes to their strategy or just keeping things in order.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Whales
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 9:35
    Shibarium on Verge of Major Adoption Breakthrough
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 8:26
    XRP: Mini-Golden Cross Incoming: Details
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding to Over $21m
    Trust Wallet Launches ‘Stablecoin Earn’ to Boost Crypto Earning Opportunities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding to Over $21m
    Trust Wallet Launches ‘Stablecoin Earn’ to Boost Crypto Earning Opportunities
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mysterious $373 Million Bitcoin Shift Stuns Crypto Market
    Shibarium on Verge of Major Adoption Breakthrough
    XRP: Mini-Golden Cross Incoming: Details
    Show all