Goldman Sachs Main Website Is Now About Crypto and Digitalization

The main page of the website of one of the biggest investment banks in the world switched to full "crypto mode," showing users what cryptocurrencies and digitalization are.

Traditional banks dive into trends

Its "Digitalization" page led to the "Insights" sector of the website, where Goldman gathered many informational articles about Web 3.0 and Metaverse. In addition to informing their clients about Metaverses and everything related to them, Goldman provides a deep analysis about the digitalization of the economy with the help of Central Bank Digital Currencies.

Despite having separate blocks of articles and reports about the cryptocurrency market, recently, Goldman mostly concentrated on the Metaverse and Web 3.0 trends—as the latest articles like "The Next Tech Battleground: Online Gaming & the Metaverse" suggest.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts on social media like Twitter already reacted positively to Goldman's decision to push the narrative through by putting the crypto-related banner on the front page of its website.

Goldman Sachs' way into crypto

Previously, the bank's representatives released a statement as the company made its first over-the-counter cryptocurrency transaction with the help of Galaxy Digital. The company pointed out that the transaction is a tremendous step toward adoption of cryptocurrencies by traditional financial institutions like investment banks.

The bank is not a newbie to the cryptocurrency industry as it started working with crypto-related assets like exchange-based CME Group Bitcoin products a long time ago. But the OTC trade was a direct way for a bank to trade Bitcoin-related products.

But despite deeply diving into the industry, the bank still believes that the first cryptocurrency is vulnerable to volatile moves caused by events like rate hikes or global risk-off on financial markets.