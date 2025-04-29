Advertisement
Advertisement

    12,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stun Major European Exchange

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 29/04/2025 - 11:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) millionaire just sent 10% of their fortune to Europe's top crypto exchange
    Advertisement
    12,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stun Major European Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A huge 12 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB), worth about $160,800, has just been transferred to Bitvavo, one of Europe's top crypto exchanges. The move, which was tracked using on-chain data from Arkham Intelligence, came from a wallet holding over $1.48 million in crypto - almost all of it in SHIB.

    Advertisement

    Was this just a typical relocation, or was there something else going on? The wallet that got a huge 120 billion SHIB, worth $1.45 million at the time, from a Coinbase Prime account a month ago has now sent out a 10th of that amount. And it was not sent to another cold storage but directly to a hot wallet of the exchange.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 04/28/2025 - 14:52
    SHIB Key Metric Soars 3,084% as 25,730,100 SHIB Burnt
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    12,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stun Major European Exchange
    Ethereum’s Buterin Reveals Two Main Goals
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Attracts Nearly $1 Billion Worth of Inflows in One Day
    Bitcoin (BTC) Golden Cross to Happen in Next Few Weeks, Ethereum (ETH): Bull Run Not Happening? Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims at $0.20, But There's a Catch

    The question now is whether this is the first domino in a larger liquidation event or part of an asset rotation strategy. SHIB's price has dropped about 2.2% over the past 24 hours, trading around $0.0000136. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    That might seem like a small drop on paper, but it is important to look at the bigger picture. The meme coin had just been showing some good growth hours earlier, even briefly hitting above $0.0000137 before dropping back down.

    But that kind of spike in outbound volume - and into Bitvavo specifically - does not happen by accident. The timing is spot on, right when SHIB's chart hits short-term resistance. 

    Article image
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) by CoinMarketCap

    It is not clear if the move was meant to head off a reversal or just test liquidity, but either way, it could have a real impact on market flow. Looking at the big picture, other whale wallets have recently shown similar unloading behavior, though few with this level of transparency or timing precision. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 04/28/2025 - 13:28
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Soar 33% If This Golden Cross Validates
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    If Bitvavo's books start taking these tokens on, we might see some price pressure. If they sit untouched, it is just a reshuffling, but in this market, timing rarely lies.

    One address. One transfer. Twelve billion tokens. What's next for SHIB?

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 11:37
    27,632 ETH Leave Binance and Coinbase as Institutions Resume Accumulation
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 11:13
    Cardano Insider Nikhil Joshi Debunks Key Tokenization Myths
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding to Over $21m
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding to Over $21m
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    12,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stun Major European Exchange
    27,632 ETH Leave Binance and Coinbase as Institutions Resume Accumulation
    Cardano Insider Nikhil Joshi Debunks Key Tokenization Myths
    Show all