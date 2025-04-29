12,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stun Major European Exchange

A huge 12 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB), worth about $160,800, has just been transferred to Bitvavo, one of Europe's top crypto exchanges. The move, which was tracked using on-chain data from Arkham Intelligence, came from a wallet holding over $1.48 million in crypto - almost all of it in SHIB.

Was this just a typical relocation, or was there something else going on? The wallet that got a huge 120 billion SHIB, worth $1.45 million at the time, from a Coinbase Prime account a month ago has now sent out a 10th of that amount. And it was not sent to another cold storage but directly to a hot wallet of the exchange.

The question now is whether this is the first domino in a larger liquidation event or part of an asset rotation strategy. SHIB's price has dropped about 2.2% over the past 24 hours, trading around $0.0000136.

That might seem like a small drop on paper, but it is important to look at the bigger picture. The meme coin had just been showing some good growth hours earlier, even briefly hitting above $0.0000137 before dropping back down.

But that kind of spike in outbound volume - and into Bitvavo specifically - does not happen by accident. The timing is spot on, right when SHIB's chart hits short-term resistance.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) by CoinMarketCap

It is not clear if the move was meant to head off a reversal or just test liquidity, but either way, it could have a real impact on market flow. Looking at the big picture, other whale wallets have recently shown similar unloading behavior, though few with this level of transparency or timing precision.

If Bitvavo's books start taking these tokens on, we might see some price pressure. If they sit untouched, it is just a reshuffling, but in this market, timing rarely lies.

One address. One transfer. Twelve billion tokens. What's next for SHIB?