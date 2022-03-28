Shiba Inu Launches on Canada's Top Crypto Trading Platform

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As stated in a release, Shiba Inu is now available on Netcoins, an online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell and hodl cryptocurrency. Netcoins touts itself as the first publicly owned crypto trading platform in Canada to be fully regulated.

A subsidiary of BIGG Digital Assets Inc, Netcoins recently received approval for an update to its restricted dealer license, thus enabling a broader offering of coins on the platform. This saw the addition of five new coins on the platform, namely SHIB, DOGE, MATIC, FTM and MANA.

Aside from the latest additions, the cryptocurrency brokerage also supports Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP (XRP) and Stellar (XLM). Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Canada, Netcoins currently supports users in Canada but is currently planning a U.S. expansion.

Mark Binns, Netcoins CEO, stated that SHIB, DOGE, MATIC, FTM and MANA already accounted for 12% of daily revenue shortly after launch.

SHIB and LEASH burns

Top fashion brand John Richmond in another step further on SHIB adoption introduces SHIB and LEASH burns for its online shop. Here, 9% Shib and 1% Leash will be burned for every purchase through NOWPayments.

In a March 26 tweet, it says, "More Partnershibs? Here we are coming in hot! We are proud to accept and burn SHIB and LEASH for our online shop at @Johmrichmond. 9% Shib & 1% Leash will be burned for every purchase through @NOWPayments_io."

Along the same lines, three businesses have joined the SHIB burning trend via NOWPayments. The aforementioned platform is currently testing a burning portal for SHIB and Doge Killer (LEASH). Italian burger chain Welly's, John Richmond fashion brand and Sorbillo's pizza chain are going to burn part of their SHIB profits via NOWPayments.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 7,703,474 $SHIB tokens burned and 6 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) March 28, 2022

Recently, the @shibburn tracker has shared on its Twitter page that in the last 24 hours, there have been a total of 7,703,474 SHIB tokens burned in six transactions. Over the last seven days, there have been more than 2,604,802,620 SHIB tokens burned and 191 transactions.