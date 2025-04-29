XRP on Verge of Overtaking Tether (USDT): $134 Billion

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Overtaking Tether to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is a significant milestone that XRP is subtly approaching. Right now XRP has a market capitalization of $133 billion, which is slightly less than USDT's $148 billion. Based on the momentum, this flip may occur sooner than most people anticipate. With a weekly gain of 8.82%, XRP is outperforming both Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of percentage while maintaining a stable price of $2.28.

Advertisement

With a bullish alignment not seen in months, the asset is currently trading above the 50, 100 and 200-day EMAs after breaking out of a long-standing descending channel. It will be possible for XRP to run toward $2.50-$3.00 if it maintains this trend. This is even more important in light of the larger market structure.

The majority of other altcoins are following suit as Ethereum is displaying relative strength near $1,835, and Bitcoin is consolidating around $95,000. However, XRP is unique in that, although a market that has not broken out yet, it is displaying resilience and trending higher with steady volume. Stablecoin Tether's market capitalization is growing solely due to issuance; it is not changing in value. Instead of minting, XRP is expanding through price appreciation.

Advertisement

This gives it a genuine chance to surpass USDT on its own without requiring billions of dollars in fresh supply. Not only would it be a significant milestone in the charting process, but XRP's crossing that line would reaffirm its position as a premier cryptocurrency asset and probably attract institutional and retail investment back into the ecosystem. The fundamentals are starting to align with the technicals as there are currently 58.44 billion XRP in circulation and a trading volume exceeding $3 billion.

The bottom line is that XRP is very close to overtaking Tether and taking back its top three position. If the current trend continues and the market stays risk-on, XRP may make headlines once more - this time for its strength and dominance rather than lawsuits or delays.