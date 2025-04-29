Advertisement
Advertisement

    BlackRock Grabs Over 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) as Rivals Bleed

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 29/04/2025 - 15:45
    Bitcoin sees explosive almost $1 billion move from BlackRock
    Advertisement
    BlackRock Grabs Over 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) as Rivals Bleed
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On a day when some of the biggest names in crypto ETFs - Fidelity, ARK and Grayscale - showed red outflows, BlackRock made a move that may turn heads across the market - a $970 million increase in its Bitcoin holdings.

    Advertisement

    Data from Lookonchain confirms that Fidelity Wise Origin, ARK 21Shares and Grayscale’s flagship Bitcoin ETF all recorded net outflows. Fidelity saw a one-day withdrawal of 917 BTC, ARK lost 2,389 BTC and Grayscale pulled back by 103 BTC. The total net outflow among these three: over 3,400 BTC.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 04/29/2025 - 13:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hot Capital Jumps 92%: Is It Bullish?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    BlackRock Grabs Over 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) as Rivals Bleed
    123% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Dogecoin Short Sellers
    Michael Saylor Stresses Bitcoin Scarcity With New Testament Tweet
    XRP on Verge of Overtaking Tether (USDT): $134 Billion

    Meanwhile, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) added a staggering 10,249 BTC in a single day - equivalent to roughly $970 million at current prices. It now sits at nearly 599,000 BTC under management, making it the largest holder among U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs.

    Advertisement

    What makes this move even more notable is BlackRock’s own wallet data. On-chain analysis shows the firm now holds 582,614 BTC directly, valued at over $55 billion. That is in addition to its ETF assets, meaning BlackRock’s total exposure to Bitcoin is not only growing - it is dominating.

    Let's be real, this is not BlackRock making a speculative bet. It is BlackRock fulfilling orders. Investors are buying IBIT - and BlackRock, by design, is buying the Bitcoin to match.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 04/29/2025 - 13:05
    Michael Saylor Stresses Bitcoin Scarcity With New Testament Tweet
    ByYuri Molchan

    Still, In a space known for speculation, it is rare to see such an accumulation on a red day. BlackRock may be seeing what others are missing - or betting that the crowd is once again facing the wrong way. 

    Interestingly, the divergence is not just in Bitcoin. Ethereum ETFs showed a similar split: the Grayscale Ethereum Trust saw red, while iShares’ ETHA ETF absorbed over 37,000 ETH in a day.

    #BlackRock #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 15:34
    Binance to Retire Existing Deposit Addresses for IOTA, Here's Reason
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 15:14
    Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD Surpasses Major $300 Million Milestone
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BlackRock Grabs Over 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) as Rivals Bleed
    Binance to Retire Existing Deposit Addresses for IOTA, Here's Reason
    Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD Surpasses Major $300 Million Milestone
    Show all