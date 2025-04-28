Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP ETF Rumors Shattered by Bloomberg

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 28/04/2025 - 16:43
    No, ProShares's XRP ETFs are not launching on Apr. 30 contrary to fake news reports
    Advertisement
    XRP ETF Rumors Shattered by Bloomberg
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Bloomberg, ProShares's futures-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are not going to launch on Apr. 30. 

    Advertisement

    On Sunday, several cryptocurrency media outlets reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had greenlit the aforementioned products. The reports were based on an old regulatory filing dating back to Apr. 15. The filing was mistakenly presented by these media outlets as a new development. 

    The fake news was then uncritically shared by a plethora of social media accounts, even though there was no official confirmation from ProShares. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP ETF Rumors Shattered by Bloomberg
    Cardano (ADA) Golden Cross Finally Confirmed
    Solana's BONK Skyrockets 67% Quietly: What's Behind It?
    Breaking: Strategy Announces $1.4 Billion Bitcoin Purchase

    As reported by U.Today, ProShares, which originally filed to launch the ETFs in January, picked Apr. 30 as the target date for the launch earlier this month. However, there was no guarantee that the product would go live on this specific day. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    First XRP ETF Goes Live In Brazil: How Will Price React?
    Sat, 04/26/2025 - 10:11
    First XRP ETF Goes Live In Brazil: How Will Price React?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    According to Bloomberg, there is no confirmed launch day for the XRP ETFs as of this Monday. However, they are expected to go live in the short or, possibly, in the medium term. 

    As reported by U.Today, a leveraged Bitcoin ETF offered by Teucrium went live earlier this week. The ETF's launch was quite successful for such a relatively arcane product. Teucrium CEO Sal Gilbertie described the debut as "terrific" and "overwhelming." 

    Meanwhile, there are already plenty of pending spot XRP ETF applications from ProShares, Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary Capital, 21Shares, WisdomTree, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, and other issuers. SEC Chair Paul Atkins will have to weigh in on these applications later this year. 

    #XRP News #ETF #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 28, 2025 - 16:29
    Analyst Predicts Bitcoin's Endgame, Dogecoin Set for Gains in May, Price History Hints; 838 Million XRP Moved in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    News
    Apr 28, 2025 - 15:47
    Cardano Welcomes Bitcoin With Lace Wallet Integration
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding to Over $21m
    Trust Wallet Launches ‘Stablecoin Earn’ to Boost Crypto Earning Opportunities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding to Over $21m
    Trust Wallet Launches ‘Stablecoin Earn’ to Boost Crypto Earning Opportunities
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP ETF Rumors Shattered by Bloomberg
    Analyst Predicts Bitcoin's Endgame, Dogecoin Set for Gains in May, Price History Hints; 838 Million XRP Moved in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cardano Welcomes Bitcoin With Lace Wallet Integration
    Show all