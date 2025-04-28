Advertisement
    SHIB Key Metric Soars 3,084% as 25,730,100 SHIB Burnt

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 28/04/2025 - 14:52
    Massive amount of SHIB coins on move as this key metric spikes
    SHIB Key Metric Soars 3,084% as 25,730,100 SHIB Burnt
    Data shared by the popular data platform Shibburn, which tracks transactions that move SHIB meme coins to unspendable wallets from the circulating supply, shows that over the past day, this metric has demonstrated an impressive four-digit increase.

    Tens of millions of SHIB coins have been sent to “inferno” addresses and lost forever.

    SHIB burns jump 3,084%

    The aforementioned data source revealed that over the past 24 hours, the SHIB community managed to dispose of an impressive chunk of meme crypto — 25,730,100 Shiba Inu.

    These burns propelled the overall burn rate up 3,084.6%, with the largest transfer carrying 13,989,159 SHIB. By now, out of the initial one quadrillion supply, the SHIB community has parted with 410,748,011,819,921 Shiba Inu, largely thanks to Vitalik Buterin. In May 2021, mysterious SHIB founder Ryoshi sent half of the supply to Buterin as a sign of respect and gratitude and Ethereum’s frontman decided to burn nearly all those coins.

    While 4,836,125,708,796 SHIB remain staked in various exchanges and DeFi contracts, 584,415,862,471,281 SHIB continue to circulate the market.

    Major SHIB Discord statement made by SHIB admin

    A SHIB Discord admin known as Davinci has published a tweet to address the SHIB community and particularly those who spread false claims on the SHIB Discord channel.

    Davinci stated that “Discord keeps full records of all actions, including erased or edited messages,” and they can be requested at any time. Therefore, spreading false claims, he said, “makes you look dumb.”

    He also touched on what looks like a frequent complaint about roles on the forums: SHIB OG and Shibarmy Legend. The former can be removed if its carriers “break the OG code” since this role is “for early supporters who stayed supportive.”

    As for the role of a Shibarmy Legend, it is “for loud and active Shibarium supporters,” and no fudders are allowed to have it.

    Davinci also said that those who have been temporarily banned are welcome to request unbanning after 30 days have passed. “We don’t mind giving second chances,” Davinci stated. However, breaking the rules again will cause another ban. He advised all SHIB army members on Discord to focus on promoting their project — not drama.

