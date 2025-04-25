Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Having Best Week Since 2024

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) just pulled off something it has not done in months. From Monday to Friday, the token climbed 14.48%, making this its strongest week since late November 2024, when it rallied 20%.

After SHIB found support near $0.00001107, a level it has tested multiple times since March, it pushed higher to reclaim $0.00001417 by Friday’s close. For a token that has spent the past few months drifting sideways, that is a shift worth noting.

This spike still is not flipping the long-term picture for the popular meme coin, as SHIB is trading well below its November highs near $0.0000297, and the next test sits around $0.00001698 - with several moving averages still pressing from above. Momentum is there, but conviction has not broken out of its cage just yet.

What does this move actually tell us? In a week where many altcoins, specifically meme cryptocurrencies, skyrocketed, SHIB also found room to run. Whether it builds from here or stalls out below resistance, the signal is clear - Shiba Inu is still on the board, and traders are watching it again.

What should one focus on here? For now it is a spark, not a fire. But on a market that has spent weeks in low gear, even a spark gets attention. Whether SHIB can build on this, or if it settles back into its familiar range, is the question now.