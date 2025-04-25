Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Having Best Week Since 2024

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 25/04/2025 - 15:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) just pulled off something it has not done in months. From Monday to Friday, the token climbed 14.48%, making this its strongest week since late November 2024, when it rallied 20%.

    After SHIB found support near $0.00001107, a level it has tested multiple times since March, it pushed higher to reclaim $0.00001417 by Friday’s close. For a token that has spent the past few months drifting sideways, that is a shift worth noting.

    This spike still is not flipping the long-term picture for the popular meme coin, as SHIB is trading well below its November highs near $0.0000297, and the next test sits around $0.00001698 - with several moving averages still pressing from above. Momentum is there, but conviction has not broken out of its cage just yet.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    What does this move actually tell us? In a week where many altcoins, specifically meme cryptocurrencies, skyrocketed, SHIB also found room to run. Whether it builds from here or stalls out below resistance, the signal is clear - Shiba Inu is still on the board, and traders are watching it again.

    What should one focus on here? For now it is a spark, not a fire. But on a market that has spent weeks in low gear, even a spark gets attention. Whether SHIB can build on this, or if it settles back into its familiar range, is the question now.

