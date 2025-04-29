Advertisement
Advertisement

    Michael Saylor Stresses Bitcoin Scarcity With New Testament Tweet

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 29/04/2025 - 13:05
    Vocal Bitcoin supporter Saylor hints that one Bitcoin can "feed" 5,000 people
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Stresses Bitcoin Scarcity With New Testament Tweet
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Major Bitcoin evangelist and cofounder of the BTC-powered company Strategy, Michael Saylor, has taken to his account on X to underscore the key feature of Bitcoin that, he believes, makes it the king of the crypto market.

    He has published a tweet with a reference to the New Testament about feeding the 5,000. Besides, with the same tweet, he has urged the community to go and spread the word about Bitcoin.

    "Teach a man to Bitcoin"

    Saylor published an AI-generated image of himself dressed as one of disciples who helped Jesus Christ when he gave five loafs of bread and two fish to the 5,000 followers who came to listen to his preaching. Saylor is dressed in a long, beige robe draped over his shoulders and is holding a basket with fish and loaves of bread.

    HOT Stories
    123% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Dogecoin Short Sellers
    Michael Saylor Stresses Bitcoin Scarcity With New Testament Tweet
    XRP on Verge of Overtaking Tether (USDT): $134 Billion
    12,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stun Major European Exchange

    Blurred in the background of the picture, one can see a crowd of supposedly 5,000 of Jesus’s followers. Saylor’s caption to the tweet goes “teach a man to Bitcoin.” This rephrases the biblical quote: “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.” Instead of bread, he added Bitcoin to stress the ability of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency to bring prosperity to many people by providing them with long-lasting financial independence, which he believes is true.

    Advertisement

    Besides, this can also be interpreted as Saylor underscoring Bitcoin’s key feature that makes it stand out among other cryptocurrencies that followed after BTC – scarcity. Bitcoin’s cap is limited to 21 million.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 04/29/2025 - 07:58
    Bitcoin to Bloom in US, Hints Dan Tapiero, as China Loads Up on Gold
    ByYuri Molchan

    Strategy buys $1.24 billion in Bitcoin

    On Monday, Michael Saylor stunned the crypto market by announcing a tremendous purchase made by Strategy – the company acquired 15,355 BTC for approximately $1.42 billion.

    Now, the entity holds 553,555 Bitcoins in total, valued at roughly $37.90 billion. It has also achieved a Bitcoin yield of 13.7% year-to-date for 2025.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategy News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 13:50
    123% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Dogecoin Short Sellers
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 13:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hot Capital Jumps 92%: Is It Bullish?
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    123% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Dogecoin Short Sellers
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hot Capital Jumps 92%: Is It Bullish?
    Michael Saylor Stresses Bitcoin Scarcity With New Testament Tweet
    Show all