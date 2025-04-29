Michael Saylor Stresses Bitcoin Scarcity With New Testament Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major Bitcoin evangelist and cofounder of the BTC-powered company Strategy, Michael Saylor, has taken to his account on X to underscore the key feature of Bitcoin that, he believes, makes it the king of the crypto market.

He has published a tweet with a reference to the New Testament about feeding the 5,000. Besides, with the same tweet, he has urged the community to go and spread the word about Bitcoin.

"Teach a man to Bitcoin"

Saylor published an AI-generated image of himself dressed as one of disciples who helped Jesus Christ when he gave five loafs of bread and two fish to the 5,000 followers who came to listen to his preaching. Saylor is dressed in a long, beige robe draped over his shoulders and is holding a basket with fish and loaves of bread.

Teach a man to Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/NxdNAZdIoQ — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 29, 2025

Blurred in the background of the picture, one can see a crowd of supposedly 5,000 of Jesus’s followers. Saylor’s caption to the tweet goes “teach a man to Bitcoin.” This rephrases the biblical quote: “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.” Instead of bread, he added Bitcoin to stress the ability of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency to bring prosperity to many people by providing them with long-lasting financial independence, which he believes is true.

Besides, this can also be interpreted as Saylor underscoring Bitcoin’s key feature that makes it stand out among other cryptocurrencies that followed after BTC – scarcity. Bitcoin’s cap is limited to 21 million.

Strategy buys $1.24 billion in Bitcoin

On Monday, Michael Saylor stunned the crypto market by announcing a tremendous purchase made by Strategy – the company acquired 15,355 BTC for approximately $1.42 billion.

$MSTR has acquired 15,355 BTC for ~$1.42 billion at ~$92,737 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 13.7% YTD 2025. As of 4/27/2025, we hodl 553,555 $BTC acquired for ~$37.90 billion at ~$68,459 per bitcoin. https://t.co/5OOs3UdWLg — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 28, 2025

Now, the entity holds 553,555 Bitcoins in total, valued at roughly $37.90 billion. It has also achieved a Bitcoin yield of 13.7% year-to-date for 2025.