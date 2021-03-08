RippleNet’s Currencycloud and Major British Wealthtech to Launch Cross-Border Payments

Ripplenet member Currencycloud has partnered with Fortu Wealth company to begin facilitating cross-border payments

Major B2B provider of payments solutions and RippleNet customer, Currencycloud, has inked a partnership deal with Fortu Wealth—a wealthtech company headquartered in the U.K., as reported by The Paypers.

Currencycloud will help Fortu Wealth launch transnational payments in various global currencies.

Currencycloud to help Fortu set up cross-border payments

Currencycloud will help wealthtech Fortu Wealth's customers conduct payments that involve multiple currencies around the globe using its Currencycloud Spark service.

The article cites a press release that states that, as a result of this strategic partnership, Fortu's clients will be able not only to transfer payments in major global currencies but also access virtual IBANs using Currencycloud's Spark.

Working ultra-high-net-worth individuals

Besides, Fortu intends to foray into the spheres of private banking services and wealth management and revolutionize them.

The company uses its all-in-one financial solution to help ultra-high-net-worth individuals to manage and increase their wealth and is already working with Swiss Banking Group as a trial client.