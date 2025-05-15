Advertisement
    Is Elon Musk Still Dogecoin Fan? Crypto Community Flags Rare Crackdown

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 15/05/2025 - 12:56
    Elon Musk versus Dogecoin community is trending on X as major censorship concern emerges
    Some Dogecoin (DOGE) community members are unhappy with one of its greatest supporters, Elon Musk. These community members have expressed concern and frustration over suspending Dogecoin-related accounts on X, a platform Musk owns.

    Account suspensions stir tensions in Dogecoin circles

    In a post by @BackToTheDoge, which was posted in reply to a call for support, the user highlighted how X has cracked down on community accounts supporting Dogecoin. He noted that the social media platform X, which Musk oversees, has suspended several accounts.

    According to BackToTheDoge, Musk and the X platform unjustly suspend users for using the Dogecoin name in their handles or content.

    "Wondering why these Dogecoin accounts listed below that got suspended for using the name Dogecoin name likeness when it’s legally deem genetic by @uspto," he wrote.

    BackToTheDoge argues that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has already deemed "Dogecoin" generic. Hence, it is wrong for X or any of its agents to suspend accounts using the generic term.

    He believes that no one has exclusive rights to its use.

    This user's broader issue also concerns X community members, including Elon Musk, who have not shown support for these accounts.

    The user emphasized that despite the huge support they, that is, the suspended accounts, show to the ecosystem, no one, including Elon Musk, has reciprocated the gesture. On the contrary, there are reports that Elon Musk has shown support for DOGE and the community.

    The DOGE community advocate insists on clarity and fair treatment, mainly as the accounts belong to grassroots individuals trying to promote Dogecoin.

    Security concerns or targeted crackdown?

    While the concerns and frustration sound reasonable, some tech experts believe X might have decided to suspend the accounts for security reasons.

    Notably, malicious actors could exploit this to impersonate the official Dogecoin platform and lure unsuspecting users into believing a fraudulent link.

    Elon Musk has not responded to the observation to clarify the action, whether it is truly a deliberate crackdown, or to offer reasons for the suspension.

    #Dogecoin #Elon Musk
