Ripple Scores Another Victory over SEC, SHIB Teases Community with Update, LUNA Reaches New All-Time High: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Ripple scores one more victory against SEC

According to a recent tweet by defense lawyer James K. Filan, Ripple has scored another small victory by getting an extension of time to respond to the SEC regarding redactions it made during meetings with third parties. The regulator is expected to produce the redacted documents to be assessed by Ripple lawyers today, March 30. Ripple's legal team will give its response on April 4.

Shiba Inu teases community as it gears up for major announcement

A puzzling tweet appeared on the official SHIB Twitter account yesterday. The text contains a piece of advice, which says, “If you know how to catch a ride, you can go places,” as well as a teaser of a major announcement expected to be given today, March 30. As the community continues to wonder what the update could be about, Shiba Inu's price is down 4% over the last 24 hours, changing hands at $0.0000269.

Terra (LUNA) reaches new all-time high amid Bitcoin buying spree

Yesterday, Terra (LUNA) cryptocurrency surged by more than 10%, reaching yet another all-time high of $105.91 on the Binance exchange. It managed to climb to eighth place in terms of market capitalization, but is currently back to the ninth, left behind by Solana. Meanwhile, Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) purchased $135 million worth of Bitcoin, making many speculate if Terra alone is carrying the flagship crypto’s ongoing rally on its shoulders.

91 percent of U.S. consumers have heard of crypto: survey