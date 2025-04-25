New Satoshi Nakamoto Statue Hits Japan Just as Bitcoin Price Reaches $95,000

A third statue honoring the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, has just been unveiled in Tokyo, Japan, and right in front of a well-known Bitcoin-themed mural, too. The sculpture by Satoshigallery looks just like statues that have been shown in Lugano, Switzerland, and El Zonte, El Salvador - pretty minimalist, with a figure wearing a hood and using a laptop made of vertical metal slats.

The Tokyo statue is a symbol of Bitcoin's early idea. Japan has always been a big part of Bitcoin's early story. Nakamoto's name suggests he is Japanese, and the early Bitcoin activity is linked back to the country.

Earlier this month, the coastal town of El Zonte, El Salvador - also known as "Bitcoin Beach" - became home to the second Nakamoto statue. It resembles the one put up earlier in Lugano, Switzerland, a city that has been leading the way with Bitcoin-based public services and financial projects.

The third Statue of Satoshi Nakamoto was just unveiled in Tokyo!



Here is the location

🇯🇵 Tokyo, Japan: https://t.co/Zn32sYZsCK



Images create culture

Culture shapes values

Values influence the future



We are all Satoshi! https://t.co/HcBAtmxSKL pic.twitter.com/2Rgw05OQjq — Satoshigallery (@satoshigallery) April 25, 2025

Even though the three statues are thousands of kilometers apart, they have a unified message, with people around the world recognizing the cryptocurrency creator's impact on ideology and culture, as well as his financial impact.

The unveiling in Tokyo has garnered a lot of attention in the crypto space, especially with Bitcoin's price climbing toward $95,000. Right now, according to data by Arkham, Satoshi Nakamoto's known holdings are worth about $103.57 billion. That is based on the Patoshi mining pattern and the blockchain analytics firm's estimates.

The event also got some attention from Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, who co-signed the Tokyo announcement with a retweet on X.