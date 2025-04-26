Advertisement
    15,209,808 SHIB in 2 Hours — What's Happening?

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 26/04/2025 - 11:07
    Substantial amount of SHIB meme coins moved in just couple of hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The SHIB team continues to push meme coins out of circulation. Data shared by the popular wallet tracker Shibburn has revealed a big four-digit surge in the burn rate over the past day. This became possible thanks to millions of SHIB coins getting burned during this period.

    Meanwhile, SHIB has suddenly experienced a solid 5.2% crash after rising more than 10% overnight. At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001444 per coin.

    SHIB burns up 1,866%

    According to the aforementioned data source, during the past 24 hours, the amount of meme coins transferred to unspendable wallets (meaning those coins are permanently out of the circulating supply now) constitutes 15,209,808 SHIB. This was the key driver that pushed the SHIB burn rate up by impressive 1,868%.

    There have been just three burn transactions so far with the two largest ones comprising 14,481,593 SHIB and 708,215 SHIB. They occurred within just two hours.

    SHIB token burns have been taking place regularly with a goal of reducing the circulating supply to the point when SHIB becomes a scarce asset. This in theory can drive its price up significantly.

    By now, according to the Shibburn website, 410,747,984,526,352 SHIB have been burned in total from the coin’s initial 1 quadrillion supply; 4,838,488,721,699 SHIB have been staked in various exchanges and DeFi protocols, while 584,413,526,751,947 Shiba Inu coins remain in circulation.

    SHIB team issues warning about Shibarium burns

    SHIB-affiliated X account “Shibarium Updates” (@Shibizens) has published a statement to warn the global Shiba Inu community. The X post reminded everyone that whenever a new use case is announced for major Shibarium coins, like BONE or SHIB, this utility will be always accessed directly, provided that this utility was announced by the real SHIB team.

    If users are offered to buy additional assets to gain access to that utility, this is a red flag. “DYOR,” the X post warns, which stands for “do your own research” — a popular acronym among cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The only exception here is SHIB burns on Shibarium, the tweet says, since BONE is the token for gas fees on this network: 30% of the fees are converted into SHIB and sent to dead-end wallets, i.e., burned.

