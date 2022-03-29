91 Percent of U.S. Consumers Have Heard of Crypto: Survey

If you still haven't heard of crypto, chances are that you are in a very slim minority. According to a recent survey published by global decision intelligence company Morning Consult, 91% of U.S. consumers are familiar with crypto, which underscores the scope of its mainstream adoption.

Image by morningconsult.com

Nineteen percent of respondents who participated in the aforementioned survey say that they have owned some crypto.



At the same time, Morning Consult has found that some of the hottest buzzwords in crypto, such as "DeFi" and "Web3," are yet to penetrate mainstream consciousness.



Despite widespread media coverage, half of U.S. consumers who do not own digital tokens have not heard of the term "non-fungible token." Even 13% of crypto owners are not familiar with the hottest trend in crypto, which indicates that not everyone in the crypto community is keeping tabs on the latest developers within the industry.