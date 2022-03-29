Shiba Inu Teases Community as It Gears up for Major Announcement in Next 24 Hours

News
Tue, 03/29/2022 - 12:20
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu has produced nearly 30% growth alone in March
Shiba Inu Teases Community as It Gears up for Major Announcement in Next 24 Hours
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As seen on the official SHIB Twitter handle, the Shiba Inu community, ''ShibArmy,'' is being teased with a major announcement slated for March 30. As the community continues to wonder what the update could be about, Shiba Inu's price is steadily climbing.

As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu rose more than 18% to highs of $0.0000296 on March 28. Shiba Inu produced nearly 30% growth alone in March. At the time of publication, SHIB traded up 6.03% at $0.000028, set to mark the fourth consecutive day in the green.

Recent days have witnessed major developments for the meme cryptocurrency. Shiba Inu recently made its debut on Netcoins, an online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell and hodl cryptocurrency. Top fashion brand John Richmond has introduced SHIB and LEASH burns for its online shop. Here, 9% Shib and 1% Leash will be burned for every purchase through NOWPayments.

In a March 26 tweet, it says, "More Partnershibs? Here we are coming in hot! We are proud to accept and burn SHIB and LEASH for our online shop at @Johmrichmond. 9% Shib & 1% Leash will be burned for every purchase through @NOWPayments_io."

Along the same lines, three businesses have joined the SHIB burning trend via NOWPayments. The aforementioned platform is currently testing a burning portal for SHIB and Doge Killer (LEASH). Italian burger chain Welly's, John Richmond fashion brand, and Sorbillo's pizza chain are going to burn part of their SHIB profits via NOWPayments.

Recently, the @shibburn tracker shared on its Twitter page that in the last 24 hours, there have been a total of 303,686,273 SHIB tokens burned in five transactions.

Per IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu whales have been on their toes in the previous 24 hours, with a 349% increase in large transactions. Large transaction spikes are frequently associated with increased activity from institutional players, or whales, who are either buying or selling. These transactions exceed $100,000 moved, according to IntoTheBlock.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ripple's Chris Larsen and Greenpeace Start Campaign to Make Bitcoiners Give up PoW
03/29/2022 - 14:09
Ripple's Chris Larsen and Greenpeace Start Campaign to Make Bitcoiners Give up PoW
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC, XRP and ADA Price Analysis for March 29
03/29/2022 - 13:44
BTC, XRP and ADA Price Analysis for March 29
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Polygon Blockchain Leveraged by Indian State to Issue 65,000 Caste Certificates
03/29/2022 - 13:28
Polygon Blockchain Leveraged by Indian State to Issue 65,000 Caste Certificates
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide