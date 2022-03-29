Terra (LUNA) Reaches New All-Time High Amid Bitcoin Buying Spree

The price of Terra has reached yet another record peak after Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) made a series of a major Bitcoin purchases

The price of Terra (LUNA) has reached yet another all-time high of $105.91 earlier today on the Binance exchange. The cryptocurrency has surged by more than 10% over the last 24 hours. It remains in eighth place by market capitalization (just behind Cardano).

Image by coinmarketcap.com

Singapore-based Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) purchased $135 million worth of Bitcoin on Monday, according to a report recently published by Bloomberg.



It has been confirmed that the address associated with the foundation presently holds roughly $1.32 billion worth of Bitcoin .



Rumors about Terra buying Bitcoin as a reserve asset started circulating last week. Eagle-eyed on-chain analysts started noticing purchases associated with the non-profit, but there was no official confirmation.



Speculation around the size of the purchases pushes the price of the largest cryptocurrency higher, proving to be one of the key bullish catalysts. Hence, many started speculating that Terra alone is carrying the ongoing rally on its shoulders.