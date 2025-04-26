SHIB Top Executive to Critics and Supporters: ‘We’re Not Done’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Pseudonymous SHIB marketing lead Lucie has addressed the crypto community, sharing a screenshot with the top 15 list of cryptocurrencies, where she has shown her expectation of SHIB entering the top 10 and surpassing DOGE (which enjoys being in the eighth spot at the moment). Currently, SHIB occupies the top 15 spot.

The SHIB executive explained that Shiba Inu is more than ready to take up this difficult path and explained why she believes that success is possible here.

Lucie explains what SHIB is powered by; "we're not done"

Lucie shared that the road to success for the SHIB team has not been a bed of roses, but they continue to build the SHIB ecosystem, presenting updates to the community. Frequently enough, the crypto world meets every their step forward “with doubt” and “every win, with silence.”

Advertisement

The marketing lead believes SHIB to be much more than just a token since “it’s powered by purpose, by people, by belief in something better.”

She ended her tweet with an optimistic statement: “We’re not done.”

SHIB – The Road Up Isn’t Easy



Every step forward has been met with doubt. Every win, with silence. But we keep building. We keep showing up.



SHIB isn’t just a token—it’s a powered by purpose, by people, by belief in something better.



The road up isn’t easy.

But it’s ours. And… pic.twitter.com/CxmgGOYgZD — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) April 26, 2025

SHIB to defend its mods, admins and devs

Earlier this week, Lucie issued a warning to those within the crypto community who have been criticizing SHIB team members in direct messages and also “playing victim” in public spaces, leaving comments.

Lucie said that the SHIB team will not remain silent on this: “Keep crying and playing victim if that’s your thing, but don’t expect silence in return.” She also admitted that many of their social media moderators and admins are volunteers, therefore “they can post whatever they want,” adding: “You don’t get to silence them while you talk trash in private and play the victim in public.”

But the SHIB marketing lead made it clear that the team will not sit silently if someone begins to send critiques at their developers. “We will defend our devs too!!!” she promised.