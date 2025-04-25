Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    'Gold Is Dead, Bitcoin Moves,' Billionaire Tim Draper Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 25/04/2025 - 18:32
    Last year, billionaire Tim Draper predicted that Bitcoin would be able to reach $3 million
    Advertisement
    'Gold Is Dead, Bitcoin Moves,' Billionaire Tim Draper Says
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Legendary venture capitalist Tim Draper has taken to social media to declare that gold is dead. "It just sits there. Bitcoin moves," he said. 

    Advertisement

    He has added that Bitcoin is "borderless," permissionless," and "programmable." 

    Bitcoin can be used for making run-of-the-mill purchases, which is impossible with gold, according to Draper. 

    HOT Stories
    'Gold Is Dead, Bitcoin Moves,' Billionaire Tim Draper Says
    76 Million RLUSD Tokens Supplied in Just Days on Aave
    New Satoshi Nakamoto Statue Hits Japan Just as Bitcoin Price Reaches $95,000
    Swiss National Bank Head Rejects Bitcoin

    "You can’t buy coffee with gold. But with Bitcoin, you can — without banks, inflation, or friction," the billionaire opined. 

    Advertisement

    However, some social media users were quick to point out that gold has substantially outperformed Bitcoin in 2025. The yellow metal is up more than 20% on a year-to-date basis while its digital rival remains basically flat. 

    Related
    Billionaire Friedland Slams Bitcoin's Energy Use
    Thu, 05/16/2024 - 15:32
    Billionaire Friedland Slams Bitcoin's Energy Use
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Gold has benefited from the tariff-induced economic turmoil, surging above $3,500 per ounce for the first time this week. 

    Meanwhile, there are still debates about whether Bitcoin can actually qualify as a safe-haven asset. As reported by U.Today, Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra recently opined that Bitcoin should not be compared to gold since it performs different functions. Echoing the criticism of the likes of controversial financial commentator Peter Schiff, he has dismissed the leading cryptocurrency as "pure speculation." 

    As reported by U.Today, Draper, a longtime Bitcoin investor, predicted that the price of the cryptocurrency could skyrocket to $3 million if it becomes the dominant currency. 

    The venture capitalist previously forecasted that Bitcoin would hit $250,000 by the end of 2022. He later revised the uber-bullish price call in 2023, predicting that the leading cryptocurrency would eventually be able to reach the aforementioned price milestone by mid-2025 (which, again, seems extremely unlikely).

    #Bitcoin News #Gold Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 25, 2025 - 16:32
    76 Million RLUSD Tokens Supplied in Just Days on Aave
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 25, 2025 - 16:32
    Solana Sell-off Risk Fades, Ripple CEO Comments on CME's Big XRP Move, XRP Now One Tap Away for 20 Million Users in Japan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Gold Is Dead, Bitcoin Moves,' Billionaire Tim Draper Says
    76 Million RLUSD Tokens Supplied in Just Days on Aave
    Solana Sell-off Risk Fades, Ripple CEO Comments on CME's Big XRP Move, XRP Now One Tap Away for 20 Million Users in Japan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD