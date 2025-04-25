Advertisement
    Solana Sell-off Risk Fades, Ripple CEO Comments on CME's Big XRP Move, XRP Now One Tap Away for 20 Million Users in Japan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Fri, 25/04/2025 - 16:32
    Take a look at U.Today's news digest to stay tuned on the latest developments in the crypto world!
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Check out the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    Solana's sell-off risk fades as SOL price reclaims key resistance level

    Solana has successfully rebounded from a low of $145.66 to reclaim the $150 resistance level, demonstrating potential for a further rise. At press time, SOL is trading at $154.41, up 3.36% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. The trading volume is also seeing a rise; standing at $4.28 billion, it is up almost 10% over the past day. In the past seven days, the asset has surged by 15.93%, which prompted some traders to make optimistic predictions. Per one such prediction by prominent trader DonAlt, Solana could hit $200, as the asset uses the U.S. trade tariff to attract willing investors. Ecosystem development may boost Solana's recovery as the market looks forward to regulatory approval for key institutional products, with the asset being among the leaders of those awaiting the SEC's attention on their ETF filings. With the new SEC chair now in office, there is hope that these pending filings will get attention, potentially leading to institutional adoption and driving prices higher.

    "Incredibly important": Ripple CEO comments on CME's big XRP move

    Yesterday, April 24, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to X platform to react to CME Group's XRP futures announcement. In his post, Garlinghouse called the launch "an incredibly important and exciting step in the continued growth of the XRP market." As reported by U.Today, CME Group plans to launch its product on May 19. The development will be a watershed moment for the XRP token, as CME Group is the biggest market player to introduce regulated XRP futures. According to CoinGlass data, CME Group accounts for the biggest share of Bitcoin futures open interest ($13.14 billion out of $65 billion), leaving Binance and OKX behind. CME Group launched Bitcoin futures back in January 2018. In February 2021, it introduced Ethereum (ETH) futures. CME Group's current Ethereum futures OI stands at $1.32 billion. 

    XRP now one tap away for 20 million users in Japan

    As reported by CoinPost, XRP has become available for trading on Mercoin, a platform operated by Mercari, Japan's largest resale marketplace. According to Emi Yoshikawa, the listing provides access to XRP to over 20 million monthly active users, allowing them to trade XRP using existing balances, points or bank transfers starting from just 1 JPY. Mercoin started offering Bitcoin in March 2023 and added Ethereum in May 2024, quickly gaining popularity. In just under two years, it attracted over three million users, with most being first-time crypto traders. XRP has a strong presence in Japan, largely due to its association with SBI Holdings. SBI’s crypto subsidiaries, like SBI VC Trade and SBI Remit, have promoted XRP for use cases ranging from cross-border payments to on-demand liquidity. XRP is now accessible through a popular consumer app in Japan, allowing users to trade it easily and informally while engaging in their regular buying and selling activities.

    #Solana #Ripple News #CME Group news #XRP
