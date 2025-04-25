Solana Sell-off Risk Fades, Ripple CEO Comments on CME's Big XRP Move, XRP Now One Tap Away for 20 Million Users in Japan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana's sell-off risk fades as SOL price reclaims key resistance level

Solana has successfully rebounded from a low of $145.66 to reclaim the $150 resistance level, demonstrating potential for a further rise. At press time, SOL is trading at $154.41, up 3.36% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. The trading volume is also seeing a rise; standing at $4.28 billion, it is up almost 10% over the past day. In the past seven days, the asset has surged by 15.93%, which prompted some traders to make optimistic predictions. Per one such prediction by prominent trader DonAlt , Solana could hit $200, as the asset uses the U.S. trade tariff to attract willing investors. Ecosystem development may boost Solana's recovery as the market looks forward to regulatory approval for key institutional products, with the asset being among the leaders of those awaiting the SEC's attention on their ETF filings. With the new SEC chair now in office, there is hope that these pending filings will get attention, potentially leading to institutional adoption and driving prices higher.

"Incredibly important": Ripple CEO comments on CME's big XRP move

Yesterday , April 24, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to X platform to react to CME Group's XRP futures announcement. In his post , Garlinghouse called the launch "an incredibly important and exciting step in the continued growth of the XRP market." As reported by U.Today, CME Group plans to launch its product on May 19. The development will be a watershed moment for the XRP token, as CME Group is the biggest market player to introduce regulated XRP futures. According to CoinGlass data, CME Group accounts for the biggest share of Bitcoin futures open interest ($13.14 billion out of $65 billion), leaving Binance and OKX behind. CME Group launched Bitcoin futures back in January 2018. In February 2021, it introduced Ethereum (ETH) futures. CME Group's current Ethereum futures OI stands at $1.32 billion.

