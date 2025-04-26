Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    533 Trillion SHIB Barrier: Will Shiba Inu Break Through?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 26/04/2025 - 12:38
    Shiba Inu reached high of $0.00001525 in early trading session
    Advertisement
    533 Trillion SHIB Barrier: Will Shiba Inu Break Through?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at a critical juncture, facing massive resistance at a key price range, which could determine its next major move.

    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock data, a massive 533.08 trillion SHIB is held by 133,340 addresses in the range of $0.000015 and $0.00019 at an average price of $0.000017.

    Article image
    Global In/Out of the Money, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 2.20% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001437, having achieved a high of $0.00001525 in the early Saturday trading session. If today concludes in green, Shiba Inu will mark the third consecutive day of gains since April 23.

    HOT Stories
    Cardano (ADA) at Crossroads: Two Key Levels in Play
    SHIB Top Executive to Critics and Supporters: ‘We’re Not Done’
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Second Skyrocketing Incoming? Solana (SOL) to Finally Break Bear Trend, XRP Struggling Too Much
    New SEC Chair Says Crypto Deserves Clear Rules

    After a steady recovery since the April 9 lows of $0.00001029, Shiba Inu gained further momentum to surpass the daily SMA 50 at $0.00001257, which had capped its price since December 2024.

    Advertisement

    Related
    537,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Resistance Approaches
    Fri, 04/25/2025 - 13:34
    537,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Resistance Approaches
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The rebound has pushed SHIB higher and is now confronting a gigantic 533 trillion SHIB barrier on its path. Given the enormous concentration of SHIB at this range, it might act as resistance for the SHIB price, as holders might seek to break even or sell once it is reached.

    However, if bulls manage to overpower the selling pressure and breach the 533 trillion SHIB range convincingly, Shiba Inu could target higher resistance levels and continue its upward momentum. In this scenario, Shiba Inu would target the range of $0.000019 and $0.000024, where 178.69 trillion SHIB were bought by 140,930 addresses at an average price of $0.000022. On the other hand, Shiba Inu's immediate support lies at $0.000011, the average price at which 103.68 trillion SHIB was previously bought by 342,490 addresses.

    Shiba Inu launches developer portal on Shibarium

    According to SHIB team member Lucie, Shiba Inu has released a new developer portal to accelerate growth on Shibarium, its Layer-2 blockchain. The hub is intended to provide developers with a single point of entry to everything they need to get started building, eliminating the need to go through several forums or unofficial manuals.

    Related
    Key SHIB Metaverse Launch Post Issued by Shiba Inu Team After Long Silence
    Wed, 12/25/2024 - 10:26
    Key SHIB Metaverse Launch Post Issued by Shiba Inu Team After Long Silence
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The platform consolidates key resources, including Software Development Kits (SDKs) for smart contract deployment, RPC endpoints for direct network connectivity and official documentation with explicit instructions, dedicated support and ecosystem direction. It also offers technical explanations geared to both novice and experienced developers, making onboarding easier and faster.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 26, 2025 - 11:50
    Here's Why Bitcoin Price Support at $90,000 Is Done Deal
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 26, 2025 - 11:07
    15,209,808 SHIB in 2 Hours — What's Happening?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    533 Trillion SHIB Barrier: Will Shiba Inu Break Through?
    Here's Why Bitcoin Price Support at $90,000 Is Done Deal
    15,209,808 SHIB in 2 Hours — What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD