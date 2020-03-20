Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus

Blockchain behemoth Ripple apparently has massive plans for the upcoming years, according to Ripple's exec

Radio host Randi Zuckerberg, who is better known as a sister of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, recently posted quotes from notable figures in the crypto space with whom she did interviews on Sirius XM.

One of them was Ripple's senior vice president of product management Asheesh Birla who predicted that Ripple would be 'really taking off' in the next two years.

"I think will be really taking off in the next 2 years. The world order will be reshuffled using the blockchain technology. I think Asia will lead the pack," he said.

Garlinghouse agrees

In response to Birla's comment, Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, tweeted that he knew what he was talking about.

.@ashgoblue might just be our product guy, but he (usually) knows what he’s talking about ;) https://t.co/0pghgqRG0N pic.twitter.com/5ZLW3YIUeN — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 20, 2020

It is worth noting that Garlinghouse himself doesn't shy away from revealing Ripple's ambitious goals. During his recent CNN interview, he revealed that the company could branch out into other industry niches beyond cross-border payments.

Focusing on Asia

Ripple has recently made great progress when it comes to its expansion in the Asian market that is expected to be at the forefront of the new 'world order' with its embracement of the blockchain technology.

In late February, it teamed up with three South Korean remittance companies before striking a deal with Thailand-based fintech player DeeMoney earlier this week.