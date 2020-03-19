Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Ripple Strikes New Partnership to Broaden Its Global Presence

📰 News
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 07:31
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    Ripple is spreading the word that a new international company has joined RippleNet for faster transnational payments

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Ripple’s network, which powers quick payments across borders, counted over 300 people as customers in November last year. This includes both banks and remittance operators with MoneyGram as the largest among them.

Now, Ripple has one more customer on board, which will allow the San-Francisco-based blockchain giant to strengthen its presence in Asia. 

Ripple teams up with DeeMoney

Fintech firm DeeMoney, headquartered in Thailand, has announced its partnership with Ripple. DeeMoney conducts international payments and is now going to make them through RippleNet. As per the announcement on Ripple’s website, DeeMoney is the first financial company in Thailand to use Ripple that does not offer banking services.

DeeMoney has started using the benefits of RippleNet to provide payments to Thailand from surrounding countries – South Korea, Indonesia and Singapore, as well as Israel and the Middle East areas – offering lower fees for remittances.

First phase already launched

As per recent data, currently there about a million Thai residents working around the world who send money back to their home country. Every recipient in Thailand, who uses DeeMoney, receives their cash from abroad directly to their bank account.

When the next phase of the partnership between the two companies begins, DeeMoney will begin sending payments from Thailand to other countries as soon as they find suitable banking institutions to partner with.

The DeeMoney CEO, Aswin Phlaphongphanich, said:

“We are excited to partner with Ripple as, together, we aim to democratize finance in Thailand by bringing a new level of efficiency and accessibility for cross-border transactions to and from the nation.”

Ripple considers DeeMoney a key player in the remittance sphere in Thailand and is pleased that this is the first non-banking institution to utilize RippleNet in the country.

Must Read
212 Mln XRP Moved as Ripple Exec Tweets about Coronavirus Impact - READ MORE

Ripple staffers working from home

Meanwhile, Ripple has been affected by the coronavirus as well but to a minimum degree. As earlier reported by U.Today, Ripple's staff are now working from home.

This information was shared by CEO Brad Garlinghouse on his Twitter page.

#Ripple News #Blockchain News

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin Charts Bullish as BTC Starts Decoupling from Traditional Markets: Trader Willy Woo

Bitcoin Charts Bullish as BTC Starts Decoupling from Traditional Markets: Trader Willy Woo

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Bottom Before Hitting $7,000 in August: Major Trader

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Bottom Before Hitting $7,000 in August: Major Trader
Next Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Could Be Huge. Blockstream CEO Explains Why

Next Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Could Be Huge. Blockstream CEO Explains Why
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin Charts Bullish as BTC Starts Decoupling from Traditional Markets: Trader Willy Woo

📰 News
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 10:29
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    Crypto trader Willy Woo says that the next key step for Bitcoin is to decouple from traditional markets, which, he says, may have started three days ago

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

The financial recession and the COVID-19 pandemic continue to hold traditional markets and the Bitcoin price low. However, some analysts expect BTC to reverse in the short term, after an accumulation range.

Trader Willy Woo says that, among other factors, one key event is necessary first – decoupling from the conventional markets. He believes this process has already begun.

The next key event for Bitcoin

Prominent trader Willy Woo has tweeted that Bitcoin needs to decouple from traditional markets in order to begin soaring again and prove to be a safe haven asset.

He shared several bullish BTC charts from various areas. The first one shows that Bitcoin and gold may have started delinking from one of the biggest conventional market indexes – S&P500 – three days ago.

Woo states that Bitcoin may be forming an accumulation pattern before it resumes growth.

Bullish, bullish, bullish

Another chart by Willy Woo shows a strong rebound of the BTC Miners Energy Ratio. Great amounts of energy are flowing into the BTC network – that’s bullish, the trader says.

Woo shared a couple of other charts – on the Bitcoin Difficulty and SORP – saying that all those graphs are bearing bullish signs.

“Difficulty ribbon expansion after a time of compression is generally seen as bullish. I think this is a lower confidence read, it's quite early, but reinforces the mining behind Bitcoin is solid. The network is strong.”

“SOPR, being the on-chain net position of investors is recovering. Rekt investors are now out. This is bullish.”

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Find New Way to Cash In on COVID-19 Pandemic. Don't Be Fooled - READ MORE

Blockstream CEO on the BTC fall

Earlier today, the chief of Blockstream, Adam Back, tweeted the events which he believes will trigger the next Bitcoin price surge.

As for the price collapse last week, he reckons that large amounts of Bitcoin could have been sold to compensate for the losses from a great deleveraging of the financial system.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News #Adam Back

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin Charts Bullish as BTC Starts Decoupling from Traditional Markets: Trader Willy Woo

Bitcoin Charts Bullish as BTC Starts Decoupling from Traditional Markets: Trader Willy Woo

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Bottom Before Hitting $7,000 in August: Major Trader

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Bottom Before Hitting $7,000 in August: Major Trader
Next Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Could Be Huge. Blockstream CEO Explains Why

Next Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Could Be Huge. Blockstream CEO Explains Why