    Popular Trader Confirms $1 Trillion XRP Market Cap Prediction

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Epic bullish XRP price prediction sparks speculation about $1 trillion market cap
    Sun, 15/12/2024 - 15:30
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP has definitely emerged as a winner in the crypto market over the past few weeks. With the price of the token skyrocketing over 500% since November, many XRP enthusiasts and market participants in general have begun to speculate on where it's going and if the sky's the limit. Amid this, the latest XRP price prediction from popular trader "CrediBULL Crypto" with nearly 450,000 followers on X gained significant attention.

    In their outlook, Credibull outlines that for non-traders, you just need to zoom out a bit so you don't forget the big picture regarding XRP. And the bigger picture shows that the structure on the token's price chart "looks so clean and bullish, it's actually insane."

    Forget about what is happening on these lower time frames, the trader says, describing it as nothing but noise. The big picture is incredibly and unequivocally bullish, says the popular crypto influencer.

    Credibull also issues a big reminder that with these charts, time and price are not necessarily to scale, and it takes the moves one step at a time to narrow this down. This is simply to show how early we are in the context of a higher time frame impulsive structure, convinced the trader.

    What we can see on the price chart of XRP suggested by Credibull is that the token may be destined to reach a high of around $24. More to it, answering the question if XRP can eventually become a $1 trillion asset, the trader says yes. Talking about the period in which this may happen, the trader targets the second quarter of 2025.

    Considering that XRP is currently quoted at $2.42 and its market capitalization is just under $140 billion, the trader's expectations for XRP even exceed the $1 trillion mark.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

