    World's Largest Exchange Sees Abnormal $100 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Activity

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 15/12/2024 - 14:30
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Over the weekend, something unusual happened with Bitcoin (BTC) transactions on one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Whale Alert kept an eye on a series of big transfers, showing how over a billion of dollars' worth of Bitcoin shifted between wallets.

    Among these transfers, one in particular caught our attention: a $50 million transaction. It involved 500 BTC moving from Binance to an unknown wallet, followed shortly by a near-identical return transaction of 499 BTC worth $50.9 million sent back to Binance.

    And there was more. Today, we saw more large-scale transfers, with millions more in Bitcoin value changing hands. A lot of the transactions involved thousands of BTC being exchanged between anonymous wallets.

    Some of the figures were pretty big, like 2,600 BTC worth around $265 million, 3,000 BTC equivalent to $305.8 million, and 4,998 BTC worth over half a billion of dollars being moved between various unknown addresses.

    One particularly eye-catching transaction saw 1,000 BTC ($102.9 million) shifted from Bybit to an unknown wallet, contributing to the overall surge. In total, tons of Bitcoin changed hands, with a lot of it flowing between wallets that don't have any identifiable owner or clear intentions.

    Big week for Bitcoin

    The timing of these transfers is noteworthy, as they occurred while Bitcoin's price climbed over 1.5%, reaching a high of $103,000. Such high-volume movements often accompany shifts in market sentiment or strategic decisions by institutional players.

    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    What makes this activity so unusual is the scale and anonymity. Transactions taking place on a Sunday, which is typically a quieter day for trading, could suggest that there is some strategic planning going on as the market prepares for the week ahead.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

