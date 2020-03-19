Back
Ripple CEO Reveals How Coronavirus Has Affected His Company

📰 News
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 06:06
  • Alex Dovbnya

    According to Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple employees work remotely to help those in need send money to their loved ones

Cover image via ripple.com
Contents

The coronavirus epidemic has proven to be detrimental to both big and small businesses. According to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, his company prioritizes the health of its workers, which is why they now from remotely. However, Ripple continues to serve its customers in this critical time. 

Helping those in need

Despite joining the work-from-home tech crowd, Ripple is still determined to give a helping hand to those in need. Garlinghouse says that they are ‘doing everything they can’ to let individuals send cross-border payments to their loved ones. 

The San Francisco-based blockchain company was recently recognized as one of the leaders in the cross-border payment industry alongside its numerous partners such as MoneyGram.  

Uncharted waters 

Garlinghouse has also mentioned that the global economy is in ‘uncharted waters’ due to the coronavirus crisis. That said, he also believes that the markets are historically resilient enough to recover. 

Investor Bill Ackman recently suggested that President Donald Trump should shut down the entire country to prevent a string of back-to-back bankruptcies. Otherwise, America 'as we know it' could end. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin Charts Bullish as BTC Starts Decoupling from Traditional Markets: Trader Willy Woo

📰 News
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 10:29
  • Yuri Molchan

    Crypto trader Willy Woo says that the next key step for Bitcoin is to decouple from traditional markets, which, he says, may have started three days ago

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

The financial recession and the COVID-19 pandemic continue to hold traditional markets and the Bitcoin price low. However, some analysts expect BTC to reverse in the short term, after an accumulation range.

Trader Willy Woo says that, among other factors, one key event is necessary first – decoupling from the conventional markets. He believes this process has already begun.

The next key event for Bitcoin

Prominent trader Willy Woo has tweeted that Bitcoin needs to decouple from traditional markets in order to begin soaring again and prove to be a safe haven asset.

He shared several bullish BTC charts from various areas. The first one shows that Bitcoin and gold may have started delinking from one of the biggest conventional market indexes – S&P500 – three days ago.

Woo states that Bitcoin may be forming an accumulation pattern before it resumes growth.

Bullish, bullish, bullish

Another chart by Willy Woo shows a strong rebound of the BTC Miners Energy Ratio. Great amounts of energy are flowing into the BTC network – that’s bullish, the trader says.

Woo shared a couple of other charts – on the Bitcoin Difficulty and SORP – saying that all those graphs are bearing bullish signs.

“Difficulty ribbon expansion after a time of compression is generally seen as bullish. I think this is a lower confidence read, it's quite early, but reinforces the mining behind Bitcoin is solid. The network is strong.”

“SOPR, being the on-chain net position of investors is recovering. Rekt investors are now out. This is bullish.”

Blockstream CEO on the BTC fall

Earlier today, the chief of Blockstream, Adam Back, tweeted the events which he believes will trigger the next Bitcoin price surge.

As for the price collapse last week, he reckons that large amounts of Bitcoin could have been sold to compensate for the losses from a great deleveraging of the financial system.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

