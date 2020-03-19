Ripple CEO Reveals How Coronavirus Has Affected His Company

According to Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple employees work remotely to help those in need send money to their loved ones

The coronavirus epidemic has proven to be detrimental to both big and small businesses. According to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, his company prioritizes the health of its workers, which is why they now from remotely. However, Ripple continues to serve its customers in this critical time.

Like many businesses, @Ripple's highest priority is the wellbeing of team @Ripple. As COVID-19 developed over the past several months, the global team has transitioned to remote work, in efforts to stay safe while continuing to support our customers. (1/3) — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 19, 2020

Helping those in need

Despite joining the work-from-home tech crowd, Ripple is still determined to give a helping hand to those in need. Garlinghouse says that they are ‘doing everything they can’ to let individuals send cross-border payments to their loved ones.

In this unprecedented new reality, it’s critical that we not forget those who are in need. We @Ripple are doing all we can for our customers around the globe to ensure individuals can continue to send money home to loved ones in a time they need it most. (2/3) — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 19, 2020

The San Francisco-based blockchain company was recently recognized as one of the leaders in the cross-border payment industry alongside its numerous partners such as MoneyGram.

Uncharted waters

Garlinghouse has also mentioned that the global economy is in ‘uncharted waters’ due to the coronavirus crisis. That said, he also believes that the markets are historically resilient enough to recover.

Investor Bill Ackman recently suggested that President Donald Trump should shut down the entire country to prevent a string of back-to-back bankruptcies. Otherwise, America 'as we know it' could end.