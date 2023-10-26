Ripple CTO Surprises XRP and PEPE Fans With Cryptic Post, Mysterious Whale Invests $444,000 in SHIB, Here's Next Important Date in Ripple v. SEC Case: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Ripple CTO surprises XRP and PEPE communities with cryptic tweet

Cryptic posts by prominent figures in the crypto industry often raise waves of speculation among the community, and a post made by Ripple CTO David Schwartz yesterday was no exception, gaining almost five hundred comments. The post in question is a picture of a frog that sits on the leaf of a lily pad, surrounded by water lily flowers. The opinions on the meaning behind the picture are divided: XRP fans viewed it as a positive sign for XRP, promising a "life changing price" or "the quantum 'jump' or 'kaboom.'" PEPE enthusiasts, in turn, deciphered the frog picture as "a bullish flag for frog lovers everywhere." The post also attracted the attention of another coin community, Pond Coin (PNDC), with many users shilling the coin logo, and one of them welcoming the Ripple CTO "aboard" the PondX supporters group.

Advertisement

Mysterious whale invests $444,000 in SHIB as Shiba Inu price eyes 118% upside

Data provided by the Etherscan explorer shows that yesterday, a mysterious whale made an outstandingly large purchase of SHIB tokens valued at $444,000. The amount of meme tokens acquired by the investor for this sum stands at 60 billion. Now, this anonymous figure owns 73.255 billion SHIB worth $541,350 in their portfolio. It is interesting to note that the investor made quite a rapid ascent, with their first transaction taking place only a month ago. The timing of this large-scale transaction is also noteworthy, as the SHIB community is abuzz with speculations about the meme token's potential upswing. Previously , analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that the TD Sequential indicator flashed a buy signal on SHIB's weekly chart. Notably, the last two bullish signals from this indicator led to price surges of 118% and 71%, respectively.

Advertisement

Ripple v. SEC: Here's next important date