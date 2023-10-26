Ripple CTO Surprises XRP and PEPE Fans With Cryptic Post, Mysterious Whale Invests $444,000 in SHIB, Here's Next Important Date in Ripple v. SEC Case: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Ripple CTO surprises XRP and PEPE communities with cryptic tweet
Cryptic posts by prominent figures in the crypto industry often raise waves of speculation among the community, and a post made by Ripple CTO David Schwartz yesterday was no exception, gaining almost five hundred comments. The post in question is a picture of a frog that sits on the leaf of a lily pad, surrounded by water lily flowers. The opinions on the meaning behind the picture are divided: XRP fans viewed it as a positive sign for XRP, promising a "life changing price" or "the quantum 'jump' or 'kaboom.'" PEPE enthusiasts, in turn, deciphered the frog picture as "a bullish flag for frog lovers everywhere." The post also attracted the attention of another coin community, Pond Coin (PNDC), with many users shilling the coin logo, and one of them welcoming the Ripple CTO "aboard" the PondX supporters group.
Mysterious whale invests $444,000 in SHIB as Shiba Inu price eyes 118% upside
Data provided by the Etherscan explorer shows that yesterday, a mysterious whale made an outstandingly large purchase of SHIB tokens valued at $444,000. The amount of meme tokens acquired by the investor for this sum stands at 60 billion. Now, this anonymous figure owns 73.255 billion SHIB worth $541,350 in their portfolio. It is interesting to note that the investor made quite a rapid ascent, with their first transaction taking place only a month ago. The timing of this large-scale transaction is also noteworthy, as the SHIB community is abuzz with speculations about the meme token's potential upswing. Previously, analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that the TD Sequential indicator flashed a buy signal on SHIB's weekly chart. Notably, the last two bullish signals from this indicator led to price surges of 118% and 71%, respectively.
Ripple v. SEC: Here's next important date
In a recent X post, defense lawyer James K. Filan shared the next key date in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit. According to a scan of a document attached to the post by Filan, the lawsuit parties are expected to jointly propose a briefing schedule about remedies by Nov. 9, 2023. If the parties cannot agree on a schedule, they should jointly request that the court set a briefing timetable. The change in the previous scheduling order was caused by Ripple's recent win, with its top executives, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, seeing dismissal of the charges against them. Notably, according to the document, the final pretrial conference on April 16, 2024, and the trial on April 23, 2024, are adjourned "sine die." Hogan explained the legal term, which translates from Latin as "without day," implying that the proceedings have been canceled with no plans to reschedule them.