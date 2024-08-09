    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgment, Shibarium Introduces Burn Mechanism, TON Surges 100% in Volume Amid Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Check out latest crypto news and updates in industry with U.Today news digest!
    Fri, 9/08/2024 - 16:04
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgment, Shibarium Introduces Burn Mechanism, TON Surges 100% in Volume Amid Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day's crypto events with the top three news stories.

    Ripple CEO reacts to court's final judgment

    The latest development in the Ripple-SEC case has quickly become the talk of the crypto town. As previously reported by U.Today, on Aug. 7, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres released the final judgment in the long-lasting lawsuit, in which the fintech company was ordered to pay the SEC $125 million worth of civil penalties. Following the final judgment's release, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to his X account to share the news with his followers. In his post, Garlinghouse wrote that the penalties sum was reduced approximately 94% from the $2 billion the SEC initially requested, with the court admitting that the agency "had overplayed their hand." The CEO stated that he and his team respect the court's decision, calling the lawsuit's outcome "a victory for Ripple, the industry and the rule of law." Concluding his post, Garlinghouse stated that the SEC's "headwinds" against XRP holders are now gone.

    Related
    XRP Case: SEC Veteran Breaks Silence on Ripple Win
    Thu, 08/08/2024 - 11:12
    XRP Case: SEC Veteran Breaks Silence on Ripple Win
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin Statement as BTC Reclaims $62,000 Briefly
    Crucial Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Alert Issued, Here's Reason
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes 'Full Disclosure' on ETH
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Approaches $63K After “Most Epic Bear Trap”

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium to introduce burn mechanism

    Yesterday, the official X handle of the Shibarium Network announced that it is launching a hard fork with a new version of Bor, the network's core component. The launch took place today, Aug. 9, at 9:15 a.m. UTC. Notably, this Bor version introduces a burn mechanism. The burn mechanism will be directly linked to base transaction fees. A total of 70% of these fees will be converted to SHIB tokens and taken out of circulation. This will allow to reduce the overall quantity of SHIB tokens, which could lead to an increase in the token's value. The remaining share of the base fees will be allocated toward ecosystem development. As a reminder, Shibarium's previous hard fork was completed back in May, at block height 4504576. The hard fork brought faster transactions as well as predictable gas fees.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Reveals Game-Changing 'Shiba Eternity' Upgrade: Details
    Thu, 08/08/2024 - 11:56
    Shiba Inu Reveals Game-Changing 'Shiba Eternity' Upgrade: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    TON skyrockets 100% in volume amid $100 billion exchange listing

    According to the recent announcement by Binance, it listed Toncoin token (TON) for spot trading on Aug. 8. At the time of publication, users can already make deposits, as well as withdrawals of funds in Toncoin. As a result of the listing, new spot trading pairs have become available for transactions: TON/BTC, TON/USDT, TON/FDUSD and TON/TRY. The news pushed the TON's price up by 15% since the announcement, to $6.28. In addition to this, Toncoin's turnover increased by almost 100%. Currently, the token is changing hands at $6.45, up 2.46% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap, with its market capitalization standing at $16.2 billion; this gives Toncoin the eighth ranking on the aforementioned website's top 10 cryptocurrencies list.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #Shiba Inu #Shibarium #Tron #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 9, 2024 - 15:36
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Blowing Charts in Multiple Metrics
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Aug 9, 2024 - 15:25
    Did Saylor Single-Handedly Push Bitcoin Higher? Adam Back Weighs In
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    MEET48 is about to Launch the First No-Click Idol Training & Management Game on TON, Coin Idols, Closely Integrated with its Idol Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgment, Shibarium Introduces Burn Mechanism, TON Surges 100% in Volume Amid Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Blowing Charts in Multiple Metrics
    Did Saylor Single-Handedly Push Bitcoin Higher? Adam Back Weighs In
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD