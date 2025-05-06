Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase, Ripple CTO Ends 10,000 XRP Bug Speculation, New Whale Empties Binance for $50 Million Bitcoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today has prepared summaries of the top three news stories over the past day.

Strategy announces stunning Bitcoin purchase

According to Strategy's announcement made on Monday, May 5, the business intelligence firm has acquired an additional 1,895 Bitcoins for approximately $180 million. Michael Saylor, Strategy's executive chairman, hinted at the company's upcoming purchase move in his social media post on Sunday. At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $94,243, up less than 1% over the past 24 hours. As reported by U.Today, on April 28, Strategy bought an additional $1.4 billion worth of BTC; the company spent its entire $21 billion at-the-money (ATM) offering within mere months. Last week, Strategy announced it would double its Bitcoin acquisition capital to $84 billion. The company registered a new $21 billion equity offering after exhausting the previous one and has also increased its debt purchase program to $42 billion, with $14.6 billion still available.

Ripple CTO ends 10,000 XRP bug speculation

The XRP community is abuzz with speculation following a recent incident involving a failed transaction of 10,000 XRP. The transaction, flagged on XRPL as a payment to "Xaman Service Fee," appeared during a routine swap operation. The transaction showed a failed status labeled "UNFUNDED_PAYMENT," as the sending account did not have enough funds to complete the transfer. However, the transaction still raised concerns due to its large size. Ripple's CTO David Schwartz took to social media to clarify that the issue was not intentional or malicious but rather a rare edge case the system was not set up to handle. "There's no mystery here. It's a weird edge case that the code was not designed to handle. It's been fixed," he wrote .

