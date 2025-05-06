Advertisement
Advertisement

    Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase, Ripple CTO Ends 10,000 XRP Bug Speculation, New Whale Empties Binance for $50 Million Bitcoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 16:48
    U.Today's news digest keeps you updated on the latest events in the crypto space
    Advertisement
    Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase, Ripple CTO Ends 10,000 XRP Bug Speculation, New Whale Empties Binance for $50 Million Bitcoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today has prepared summaries of the top three news stories over the past day. 

    Strategy announces stunning Bitcoin purchase

    According to Strategy's announcement made on Monday, May 5, the business intelligence firm has acquired an additional 1,895 Bitcoins for approximately $180 million. Michael Saylor, Strategy's executive chairman, hinted at the company's upcoming purchase move in his social media post on Sunday. At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $94,243, up less than 1% over the past 24 hours. As reported by U.Today, on April 28, Strategy bought an additional $1.4 billion worth of BTC; the company spent its entire $21 billion at-the-money (ATM) offering within mere months. Last week, Strategy announced it would double its Bitcoin acquisition capital to $84 billion. The company registered a new $21 billion equity offering after exhausting the previous one and has also increased its debt purchase program to $42 billion, with $14.6 billion still available.

    Ripple CTO ends 10,000 XRP bug speculation

    The XRP community is abuzz with speculation following a recent incident involving a failed transaction of 10,000 XRP. The transaction, flagged on XRPL as a payment to "Xaman Service Fee," appeared during a routine swap operation. The transaction showed a failed status labeled "UNFUNDED_PAYMENT," as the sending account did not have enough funds to complete the transfer. However, the transaction still raised concerns due to its large size. Ripple's CTO David Schwartz took to social media to clarify that the issue was not intentional or malicious but rather a rare edge case the system was not set up to handle. "There's no mystery here. It's a weird edge case that the code was not designed to handle. It's been fixed," he wrote.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Just Broke Key 6-Month Support Against Bitcoin
    50 Million Stellar (XLM) Transacted in 3 Days: Details
    'Total Scam': Peter Schiff Issues Brutal Bitcoin Verdict
    Coinbase to Suspend Ethereum Wthdrawals This Date, Here's Why

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 05/03/2025 - 07:58
    1,000,000,000 XRP Unlocked by Ripple as It Sets New Rules
    ByYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    New whale empties Binance for $50 million Bitcoin

    According to an X post by Lookonchain, a new crypto whale has emerged recently when a new wallet withdrew 500 BTC worth about $47.82 million from Binance. What is interesting about this transfer is that it occurred during Bitcoin's price correction. Earlier in the week, the flagship crypto peaked at around $97,000 but dipped below $94,000 before slightly recovering to around $94,500. The new wallet lacks transaction history, which suggests cold storage or custodial setup. Such a move usually indicates a long-term investment strategy rather than immediate trading activity. Whale transactions are closely watched, especially on a mixed market, and this significant outflow hints that some major players are still accumulating Bitcoin despite short-term bearish indicators.

    #Strategy News #Bitcoin #Ripple News #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 6, 2025 - 23:30
    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 6, 2025 - 16:45
    XRP Just Broke Key 6-Month Support Against Bitcoin
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase, Ripple CTO Ends 10,000 XRP Bug Speculation, New Whale Empties Binance for $50 Million Bitcoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    XRP Just Broke Key 6-Month Support Against Bitcoin
    Show all