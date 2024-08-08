    XRP Case: SEC Veteran Breaks Silence on Ripple Win

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple faces $125 million fine and industry restrictions, with SEC veteran Marc Fagel suggesting potential appeal in 60 days amid legal challenges
    Thu, 8/08/2024 - 11:12
    XRP Case: SEC Veteran Breaks Silence on Ripple Win
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    At the conclusion of the SEC's case against Ripple, the company was fined $125 million and barred from further violations of industry regulations. According to consensus, Judge Torres's ruling is an indication that she is concerned with Ripple's future conduct in the industry and has issued an injunction to prevent future violations.

    Advertisement

    Ripple execs, including CEO Brad Garlinghouse and CLO Stuart Alderoty, are happy with the result. They say the court's decision is good for the company and the wider crypto industry, pointing out that it rejected the SEC's more demanding requests of $2 billion.

    Related
    101.2 Million XRP in 24 Hours — What's Happening?
    Thu, 08/08/2024 - 10:18
    101.2 Million XRP in 24 Hours — What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    'Big Win for Ripple,' XRP Lawyer Celebrates Historic End of SEC Lawsuit
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Drop More? Solana (SOL) Destroys Ethereum, Hits ATH, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback Halted
    Ripple Ordered to Pay Massive Penalties: Details

    On the other hand, Marc Fagel, a veteran of the SEC and an expert in securities law, has a different take on things. He sees the ruling as more of a court-ordered fix for the current case, not as a settlement. Fagel thinks that the SEC might think about asking the court to review the decision, but he understands that no decision has been made yet.

    60 days

    The SEC has up to 60 days to decide whether to ask the court to review the decision, which gives them time to think about the best way to proceed. Fagel notes that the ruling on programmatic sales is still a point of contention and could influence the SEC's approach going forward.

    Related
    'Big Win for Ripple,' XRP Lawyer Celebrates Historic End of SEC Lawsuit
    Thu, 08/08/2024 - 08:57
    'Big Win for Ripple,' XRP Lawyer Celebrates Historic End of SEC Lawsuit
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Fagel also mentions the big financial penalty that was handed down to Ripple, which was way more than the company had asked for but less than the SEC first wanted. The regulator did not get everything it asked for, but Fagel thinks the penalty is one of the highest non-fraud-related fines in recent history.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 10:49
    60 Million XRP Withdrawal Stuns Major Crypto Exchange
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 10:34
    Vitalik Buterin Introduces Massive Ethereum Update: Details
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aventus Supply Chain Solution Demonstrates Polkadot's Impact on Aviation Inudstry
    BloFin Announced as Diamond Sponsor for European Blockchain Convention 2024 in Barcelona
    LBank Awarded Best Cryptocurrency Exchange Bank 2024 by Global Business & Finance Magazine
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Case: SEC Veteran Breaks Silence on Ripple Win
    60 Million XRP Withdrawal Stuns Major Crypto Exchange
    Vitalik Buterin Introduces Massive Ethereum Update: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD