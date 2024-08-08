Shiba Inu Reveals Game-Changing 'Shiba Eternity' Upgrade: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is gearing up for a major transformation with the upcoming launch of Shiba Eternity Web3. In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie revealed the highly anticipated upgrade that will mark a shift from Web2 to Web3 technology.

Lucie wrote in an X post: "Shiba Eternity Web3 is coming soon, transitioning from Web2."

💥🎮 Shiba Eternity Web3 is coming soon, transitioning from Web2.💥🎮



THE BONUS ???



Welcome Package : To encourage Web2 players to migrate, the game offers a welcome pack loaded with in-game rewards.



•Rewards Breakdown:

Kibble Galore: Players receive Kibble based on their… pic.twitter.com/Af0EeLAl5k — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) August 7, 2024

This transition from Web2 to Web3 marks a major milestone for Shiba Eternity, heralding a host of new features and improvements.

The move toward Shiba Eternity Web3 reflects the Shiba Inu team's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation.

What's in store for Shiba Inu community

While the Shiba Eternity Web3 world has not launched yet, the announcement has already sparked excitement and anticipation among Shiba Inu holders and the broader crypto community.

Lucie hints at what's in store for Shiba Eternity players as the anticipated upgrade approaches, among which is a welcome package.

To encourage Web2 players to migrate, the Shiba Eternity game will offer a welcome pack loaded with in-game rewards. Players can receive a Kibble based on their collected Shiboshis.

Returning players can also get an XP booster, doubling gains for 25 ranked matches, enhancing leaderboard climbing. Players can also get card packs based on their Web2 card count, excluding legendaries, with each pack containing five random cards from normal to epic rarity.

Exclusivity also remains for LEASH holders as the closed beta remains a staked LEASH-only affair, although no minimum staked LEASH is required. Not only do LEASH holders get to play the game early, they also stand the chance of a welcome gift.