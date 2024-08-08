    Shiba Inu Reveals Game-Changing 'Shiba Eternity' Upgrade: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Here's what is in store for Shiba Inu community as Shiba Eternity game awaits big upgrade
    Thu, 8/08/2024 - 11:56
    Shiba Inu Reveals Game-Changing 'Shiba Eternity' Upgrade: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The Shiba Inu ecosystem is gearing up for a major transformation with the upcoming launch of Shiba Eternity Web3. In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie revealed the highly anticipated upgrade that will mark a shift from Web2 to Web3 technology.

    Lucie wrote in an X post: "Shiba Eternity Web3 is coming soon, transitioning from Web2."

    This transition from Web2 to Web3 marks a major milestone for Shiba Eternity, heralding a host of new features and improvements.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    The move toward Shiba Eternity Web3 reflects the Shiba Inu team's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation.

    What's in store for Shiba Inu community

    While the Shiba Eternity Web3 world has not launched yet, the announcement has already sparked excitement and anticipation among Shiba Inu holders and the broader crypto community.

    Lucie hints at what's in store for Shiba Eternity players as the anticipated upgrade approaches, among which is a welcome package.

    To encourage Web2 players to migrate, the Shiba Eternity game will offer a welcome pack loaded with in-game rewards. Players can receive a Kibble based on their collected Shiboshis.

    Returning players can also get an XP booster, doubling gains for 25 ranked matches, enhancing leaderboard climbing. Players can also get card packs based on their Web2 card count, excluding legendaries, with each pack containing five random cards from normal to epic rarity.

    Exclusivity also remains for LEASH holders as the closed beta remains a staked LEASH-only affair, although no minimum staked LEASH is required. Not only do LEASH holders get to play the game early, they also stand the chance of a welcome gift.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

